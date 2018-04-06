Dow dives more than 550 points on fears of trade war

Apr 6, 2018, 4:26 PM ET
PHOTO: Traders and financial professionals work at the opening bell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), April 5, 2018, in New York City.PlayDrew Angerer/Getty Images
U.S. stocks fell sharply on Friday with the Dow Jones Industrial Average diving 572 points to 23,932 on fears of a possible trade war with China and rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

Friday's decline of 2.32 percent ended the Dow's three-day winning streak. The blue chip index is down 0.7 percent for the week. The Dow had lost 800 points at one point in the trading session.

The S&P 500 fell 2.19 percent to 2,604. The Nasdaq declined 2.28 percent to 6,915.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin told CNBC on Friday that there was a "potential" for a trade war with China, adding that he was "cautiously optimistic that we will be able to work this out."

"Our objective is still not to be in a trade war with [China]," Mnuchin said.

