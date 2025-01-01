A car may have plowed into a crowd on Bourbon Street early on Wednesday.

At least 1 dead as vehicle intentionally strikes crowd in New Orleans, police say

At least one person is dead and others are injured after a vehicle struck a crowd on Bourbon Street early on Wednesday, New Orleans police told ABC News.

The strike appeared to be intentional, police said, adding the driver had not been taken into custody.

Police had not yet specified the total number of people who were injured or dead following the incident, which happened near the intersections of Bourbon and Iberville streets at about 3:15 a.m., according to ABC News affiliate WGNO.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.