Macy's reports 'issue' with credit card system in the middle of Black Friday

Nov 24, 2017, 4:09 PM ET
PHOTO: Thousands of early Black Friday shoppers at Macys Herald Square in New York City, Nov. 23, 2017.Andy Kropa/AP
Thousands of early Black Friday shoppers at Macy's Herald Square in New York City, Nov. 23, 2017.

During the peak of Black Friday shopping madness, a glitch in Macy's credit card system caused registers at the retailer's stores to stop working.

At the Macy's in downtown Chicago, one salesclerk had to enter credit card numbers manually. Most purchases, appeared to go smoothly, however, and lines at the registers did not appear to have more than five to six people queued.

PHOTO: People enter Macys department store to start shopping on Black Friday in New York City, Nov. 23, 2017. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images
People enter Macy's department store to start shopping on "Black Friday" in New York City, Nov. 23, 2017.

This year's can't-miss Black Friday deals

"It is taking longer than usual to process some credit and gift cards in our stores, but we have added additional associates to the floor [who] are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible," said Andrea Schwartz, vice president of media relations for Macy's.

The cause of the issue was not immediately clear and it was not known how long the problem would last.

PHOTO: People shop at Macys department store on Black Friday in New York City, Nov. 23, 2017.Andy Kropa/AP
People shop at Macy's department store on "Black Friday" in New York City, Nov. 23, 2017.

Comments