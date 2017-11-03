How to score Black Friday deals weeks before Thanksgiving

Halloween costumes are barely put away and candy remains to be eaten but retailers are already releasing deals normally reserved for the day after Thanksgiving.

Black Friday deals from companies including Dell, Amazon, Walmart and Groupon are letting consumers get an early start on their holiday shopping.

“Some of the retailers are getting very excited and pushing the deals starting today,” Janice Lieberman, consumer expert for DealNews, told ABC News.

E-commerce giant Amazon is hoping to lead the pack by rolling out deals 23 days ahead of Black Friday.

David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Amazon opened a “Countdown to Black Friday” deals store on Nov. 1 that features discounts on toys, appliances and electronics. Some of the deals include a vacuum discounted by $85 and Beats headphones marked $40 off.

Walmart also already has a page dedicated to its holiday specials, including a Samsung TV normally priced at $1,599 that's now $597.

EBay is introducing new daily deals every five minutes now through Nov. 9.

Best Buy started offering free shipping through Christmas Day on Oct. 30, while Groupon started its "12 Days of Doorbusters" on Nov. 1.

Even with the early deals, experts say some items will be worth waiting until Black Friday to buy.

DealNews predicts flat screen televisions could be priced as low as $70.

Mohammed Elshamy/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

Lieberman said consumers can also buy now and ask for a discount later.

“Some of the deals out there are awesome right now but we believe they are going to get even better,” she said. “So if you feel like you’ve got to have that item and you've never seen it that cheap buy it [and] hold on to the receipt.”

She added, “Then go back later if it goes down and say 'Hey, please adjust the price. I want it cheaper.'”

ABC News' Taylor Dunn contributed to this report.