Tamera Mowry From 'Sister Sister' to 'The Real'

Tamera Mowry knows what it’s like to live in the spotlight. The "Sister, Sister" star has shared the media attention with her sister Tia since they were 14 years old, moving from Texas to Los Angeles to pursue acting careers and in doing so, forfeiting many of the trappings of a normal teenage life.

“I really didn’t experience the whole high school life,” said Mowry, who worked on the show until she was 21 years old. “But I didn’t have like breakups, you know, that people have in high school, so I had to learn all that later in life. So when I would call my friends and talk about that they’d be like, ‘Tamera, you didn’t learn that when you were like 16?!’”

On a recent interview on "Real Biz with Rebecca Jarvis," the actor, producer, entrepreneur and author talked about everything from financial investments to social media management, facing rejection at a young age and being a parent.

“I like to call myself a total boss mom,” Mowry said. “Basically a total boss mom is just someone who confidently conquers the juggling act of being a mom. I wear many, many hats.”

Mowry also co-hosts the daytime talk show "The Real," which was recently renewed for two more seasons, airing on Fox and BET through 2017-2018.

