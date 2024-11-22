Trump announces Pam Bondi is his new attorney general pick

On the same day that former Rep. Matt Gaetz withdrew from consideration as President-elect Donald Trump's attorney general, Trump announced that he will pick former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi to fill that role in his administration.

Bondi, 59, has remained in Trump’s inner circle for years and has continued to advise him on legal matters. She was also one of the lawyers who defended Trump during his first Senate impeachment trial.

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi takes the stage to speak at a campaign rally with Republican presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump in Gastonia, North Carolina, Nov. 2, 2024. Brian Snyder/Reuters

"I have known Pam for many years -- She is smart and tough, and is an AMERICA FIRST Fighter, who will do a terrific job as Attorney General!" Trump said in a Truth Social post.

Bondi's nomination must be confirmed by the Senate.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.