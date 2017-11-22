TV entrepreneur Joy Mangano reveals the secret of her success

She’s the woman behind a $3 billion-plus empire of inventions and designs. Her life story is told in David O’Russell’s film “Joy,” starring Jennifer Lawrence. But now Joy Mangano is telling her story firsthand in a new book, “Inventing Joy”.

On an episode of ABC Radio’s “No Limits with Rebecca Jarvis”, Mangano tells ABC News’ Chief Business, Technology and Economics Correspondent that everyone has the knack for inventing. But at the end of the day, being able to create a game-changing product is all about how you get it done.

“You know, everybody has a great idea right? It’s a matter of what they do with it," Mangano said. "That’s something that’s in all of us. We all have it. It’s a matter of getting into yourself and pulling it out."

Mangano launched the Miracle Mop in 1992 on QVC and sold over 18,000 during her first appearance on the at-home shopping channel. Although she might have appeared to be the poster child for instant success, the steps she took that led her to that moment were paved with struggles and hard work.

“Life is a path and it’s a fluid path and you have to be able to shift your skis," she said. "So anybody that says this is my path in life and I have to stay on it ... if it’s not the right path for them, I’m going to tell them absolutely don’t stay on it."

Mangano tells Jarvis that it's crucial to "really take a look at yourself and say am I happy? Because if you’re not happy you can’t really help anybody around you."

Joy’s success didn’t end with the Miracle Mop. The Jewel Kit, the Better Beauty Case, Huggable Hangers –- the latter selling over 800 million to date –- may be in your house right now.

“As I said, with success, you don’t just kind of relax -– and maybe some people do. But with success, I say if you love what you’re doing you’re going to do more of it.”

Mangano's company continued to grow during those early days. In 2000, she sold her brand to at-home shopping network HSN, developing a partnership that still exists to this day.

So what is her selling secret?

Mangano told Jarvis that “being in the heart of the consumer” is at the root of her success.

“Everybody is a consumer," she said. "And if you truly put yourself in their space and feel for them, if you are trying to do something for them…And for me it’s creating product. That’s why I feel I’m always pretty right on because I am them.”

She adds, “They know there’s innovation in there that’s meaningful, not just for innovation's sake.”

Hear more of Joy Mangano’s interview on this week's episode of "No Limits With Rebecca Jarvis", available on iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play Music, Spotify, TuneIn and the ABC News app.