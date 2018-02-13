Ulta hit with 2nd lawsuit claiming company resells returned products as new

Feb 13, 2018, 1:49 PM ET
PHOTO: A general view of atmosphere during ULTA Beauty store in Huntington Beach, California,PlayMoment Editorial/Getty Images
A second lawsuit has been filed claiming popular beauty store chain Ulta resells returned products and bills them as new.

A complaint filed last week in an Illinois circuit court comes less than a month after the first lawsuit filed by a California woman alleging Ulta has a practice of reselling returned products to customers who believe they are purchasing new and unused cosmetics.

The latest complaint details Ulta's alleged return policies. The beauty store chain allows customers to return beauty products if they are "unsatisfied" with their purchase, according to the complaint. Ulta employees are required to ask customers making returns if they used the product. Used products are then placed in a "damage bin," but this new complaint alleges former employees say there is a quota for how many returned items can be deemed "damaged," meaning used products are ending up back on the shelf.

The latest complaint claims a former manager of an Ohio store told Business Insider, "We would literally get lectured by our boss on our conference calls if our stores were over" that quota.

As a result, the complaint alleges Ulta employees routinely restock used beauty products and sell them as new, potentially exposing customers to harmful bacteria, including E. coli and another bacteria commonly found in feces.

A general view of atmosphere during ULTA Beauty store opening on May 31, 2013 in Philadelphia.

The allegations first came to light last month when a woman who claims to be a former employee of Ulta alleged on Twitter that employees were instructed to "repackage/reseal the item and put it back on the shelf" when customers made returns.

Ulta did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment, but told ABC station WLS in Chicago that it denies the allegations.

A general view of atmosphere during ULTA Beauty store in Huntington Beach, California,

"Our policy does not allow the resale of used products. We are aware of the lawsuit and intend to vigorously defend against the allegations. The health and safety of Ulta Beauty guests is a top priority and we strive to consistently deliver an optimal experience every time they shop with us."

Attorney Tom Zimmerman, who is representing the customer who filed the second lawsuit, told ABC News the lawsuit is seeking to change the quota for how many returned products can be thrown away and compensate customers who bought used products.

