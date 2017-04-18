Celebrate Tax Day 2017 with these deals and freebies

The deadline for filing taxes has been extended this year to today, April 18, but that doesn't eliminate the stress. To alleviate the pain from meeting this dreaded deadline, some companies are offering deals that everyone can enjoy.
0:25 | 04/18/17

Today is the day the tax man comet procrastinators had three extra days this year some companies so. Have ways of easing the pain jetBlue with an intriguing deal airline offering a chance to win a free one way flight but only. If you owe Uncle Sam. And to get rid of that post tax day stressed planet fitness is offering a free Hydro massage starting Saturday. Yet to get correct it hit how good to me.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

