Transcript for Celebrate Tax Day 2017 with these deals and freebies

Today is the day the tax man comet procrastinators had three extra days this year some companies so. Have ways of easing the pain jetBlue with an intriguing deal airline offering a chance to win a free one way flight but only. If you owe Uncle Sam. And to get rid of that post tax day stressed planet fitness is offering a free Hydro massage starting Saturday. Yet to get correct it hit how good to me.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.