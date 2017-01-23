Transcript for Danielle Brooks: Worst Advice

What's the worst advice he received a one way. Wars to advise is that I mean to news. Queen Juliana and human life experience that was rulers in place my life experiences happening as a living. So who I don't needs and rights that movie didn't eat it slightly effect. I think as newest it. Because you worry we learn it yes as well meaning in this and then I would have taken time off. This Apogee would have passed in battle lines would have been casting the way that they would hand. I wouldn't of got in the vote tasty would have you know I don't know what would have happened but I know that. This wouldn't have manifested itself. Illegal eight.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.