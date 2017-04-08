Dunkin Donuts considering name change

The company is thinking about dropping "donuts" from its name.
0:16 | 08/04/17

And let the debate begin. And the maker. Duncan. Donuts considering changing its name to just don't get. The new name getting a test run in Pasadena the company setting competition from competitors with just one word in the name namely Starbucks tweet me as a Dunkin' Donuts about the donuts.

