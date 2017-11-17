-
Now Playing: Newborn calf bears striking resemblance to Kiss frontman Gene Simmons
-
Now Playing: Gene Simmons: Chuck Berry 'was breaking down barriers that nobody suspected'
-
Now Playing: Gene Simmons talks new book 'On Power'
-
Now Playing: Black Friday consumer warning issued for fake mobile apps
-
Now Playing: Major retailers offer huge deals and discounts a week before Black Friday
-
Now Playing: Walmart raising prices online to draw shoppers to stores
-
Now Playing: Hijab-wearing Barbie doll hits the red carpet
-
Now Playing: Price differences between shopping in stores and on the internet
-
Now Playing: Facebook founder warns of social media addiction
-
Now Playing: How people are reacting to Amazon's new in-home delivery service
-
Now Playing: Man says he's grossing millions reselling clearance items from Walmart on Amazon
-
Now Playing: BMW recalls a million vehicles
-
Now Playing: Droves of people wait for the new iPhone X
-
Now Playing: People around the world line up for iPhone X
-
Now Playing: 'Real Biz': Legendary music executive Clive Davis on Whitney Houston, Bruce Springsteen and more
-
Now Playing: Worst Advice: Peter Thomas Roth
-
Now Playing: Peter Thomas Roth: How to get on QVC
-
Now Playing: Global fears of wine shortage as production to hit 50-year low
-
Now Playing: Target's new e-gift feature allows recipients to swap their presents
-
Now Playing: Republicans in Congress are considering changes to 401ks