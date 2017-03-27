Transcript for Is the health care debate hurting the stock market?

After after Friday with the real repeal and replaced being Yates there are a number of smaller businesses that I've heard from. In the last 48 hours who are feeling more concerned they're they're feeling even the national association of independent businesses that had been. Very optimistic. On Friday put out a note that they are worried because they don't know what this president now can accomplish in terms of the promises that have been discussed I think that's why you've seen. A little bit of a pullback in the stock market because investors have base own much into this Kate. With what the administration will do with the pro growth agenda whether it's the deregulation whether it's the tax cuts whether it's infrastructure program. If those things don't materialize a lot of this optimism since Election Day the Dow was now up more than 12% a lot of that optimism. Is hinged to the idea that these things will past now you look at the markets right now that's not a lot you know being down 56 points the Dow being down 56 point. Is it a dramatic selloff but the looked. The farther out we get at any rate you can talk about this to perhaps but the farther out we get especially. With tax reform the more complex this could potentially become an in particular. Because we don't have the repeal and replace it VA CA it becomes a question of how. Do we cut costs inside the context of the tax reform if we are are adding to our deficit through this tax reform. That's going to be a really big challenge chick to pass through the house. And in order to pass. There's talk of the border adjustment taxable all the sudden that border adjustment tax has serious implications in particular for retailers which. Have seen a selloff in the context of this entire conversation so the question becomes if that order adjustment tax is on the table. What happens to that was companies in particular. We're back it's worth pointing out you mention that the Dow is up 12% since president on election there is an over all. Increase we talking just a few weeks ago and about that one big day twenty K Bryant right at their hats and I think it should really really big deal if the Dow falls today it would be eight. Drop aid in a rally on the longest losing streak since 2011 and eighth at eight drop but does that trend indicate anything to you I think. Right now investors are. Are timid about where the markets are right now and the reason that they're Tenet is because so much has been. At banked on what policy measures will be take it and it Friday it was a bit of a wake up call that. The guarantees the promises of this administration that still much of Wall Street has hang its hat on at this moment. May not fully materialize now. There's still optimism. And even today there's still some optimism that you're going to get tax reform and corporate taxes are 35% right now with corporate taxes. Are adjusted. Down to eat at 25%. A number of up companies if you look at their performance it's going to look better at least initially because they're going to make more money when they're deducting fewer taxes from that bottom line. But the question is how much of those plans actually materialize infrastructure. Does an infrastructure plan materialized nap. It's interesting president trop would potentially. Have have more friends on the left. Over infrastructure spending bill and package that on the right. Because it would add to the deficit actually because the idea would be that that you know in general. These types of programs are not favorable with Republicans because they can add to the deficit are costly. We're talking about billions of dollars potentially news. In the depths it Rick me optimism and in the markets but what about down in Washington and that it and president wrote an that the vindicated tax reform is where they are going now after what happened on Friday what's the outlook in DC right. So if the stock worries government functioning sell sell sell. The result of Friday and that's a big piece of the fallout is it is a presumption and I I would. Frist wouldn't presume to speak for the markets writ large I think a presumption bacon that. That president trump as a leader someone has committed to this agenda with Republican control of congress is gonna start to get things done. Try to put some points on the board that myth got exploded on Friday and I think the political feeling of Donald Trump. Has a capacity to incite fear. In his followers and also love in his followers and that members of congress would give into one of those two emotions either they'd feel threatened by his ability to move mountains. Or they feel cajoled by the ultimate deal maker the art of the deal would come through with bowling at the White House and a light. Neither of those things matter president trump was neither your nor laws. And now it is no one in control of an agenda in Washington and as they pick up the pieces you heard this and trot Spicer of human moments ago they're looking at tax reform to looking infrastructure looking to pieces of healthcare. That's all lovely talk but they lost on their first big push. And the history of these things have been that a president has less influence as time goes by we seen his approval rating slip as well. There is a sense that there is no one in charge right now the government there's no one is able to actually pull the levers does know when they can bring the governing coalition together. That's what Friday's the the setback means for this White House is that if we were talking about the V near the myth of Donald Trump governor dealmaker all being. On her back what did they need to do next to inspire more of that limited optimism in the market well I think. Tax reform would definitely inspire that I think that the idea of some agreement perhaps leaving out the border adjustment taxes. At least from a market standpoint purely from a market's standpoint. If it looks like there's some decision around that and it's not part of the deal I think that there are a lot of companies that would at least rally on the backs initially.

