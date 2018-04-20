'The Mick' baseball card sells for near-record $2.88M

The Mickey Mantle card, auctioned by Heritage Auctions, fell just short of the $3.12 million paid for a 1909 Honus Wagner card in October 2016.
0:39 | 04/20/18

Transcript for 'The Mick' baseball card sells for near-record $2.88M
