President Donald Trump drops to bottom half of Forbes 400 list of richest people in America

President Donald Trump is not as wealthy as he was last year, according to Forbes magazine, which dropped him 92 spots on its annual list of the 400 wealthiest people in America.
0:40 | 10/18/17

Transcript for President Donald Trump drops to bottom half of Forbes 400 list of richest people in America
All right so the president just dropped 92 points on the latest Forbes list of richest Americans you know prison Trump's net worth. Apparently dropped by 600 million dollars last year knocking him down to number 248. He again men only three point one. Billion dollars for his now. Alien yes. That can't prayers. Her Bill Gates at top the list of the 24 consecutive year Amazon founder Jeff base just held on a number two Warren Buffett came in there. 89 billion dollars back in excellence unique event I mainly got his bed must be so neat. Art.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

