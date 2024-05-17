Diddy allegedly seen assaulting former girlfriend Cassie Ventura in hotel surveillance video: Report

The video from 2016 was obtained by CNN.

Sean "Diddy" Combs was seen physically assaulting his former girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, in 2016 on hotel surveillance video obtained by CNN.

In the footage, which was reportedly filmed in a Los Angeles hotel on March 5, 2016, a man identified by CNN as Combs was shown chasing Ventura down a hallway, grabbing her by the back of the neck, shoving her to the ground and kicking her as she lay on the ground. He then appeared to grab her by her sweatshirt and drag her across the floor.

In November 2023, Ventura settled a lawsuit against Combs that had accused him of sex trafficking and sexual assault. According to court filings, Ventura alleged Combs "often punched, beat, kicked and stomped" on her during their relationship.

Music mogul and entrepreneur Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives at the Billboard Music Awards, May 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, FILE

"The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs," Douglas H. Wigdor, Ventura's lawyer said in response to the video footage of Mr. Combs. "Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light."

The allegations were detailed in Ventura's 37-page complaint, saying, "In or around March 2016, during an FO at the InterContinental Hotel in Century City, Los Angeles, Mr. Combs became extremely intoxicated and punched Ms. Ventura in the face, giving her a black eye."

"After he fell asleep, Ms. Ventura tried to leave the hotel room, but as she exited, Mr. Combs awoke and began screaming at Ms. Ventura. He followed her into the hallway of the hotel while yelling at her," it continued. "He grabbed at her, and then took glass vases in the hallway and threw them at her, causing glass to crash around them as she ran to the elevator to escape."

Diddy, who settled the lawsuit with Ventura last November, has consistently denied the allegations. ABC News has reached out to Diddy's representatives for comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.