Transcript for Protesters expected at a Philadelphia Starbucks today

The CEO of Starbucks hopes to meet today in Philadelphia with two black men arrested at a company coffee shop last week Kevin Johnson has already issued an apology on line as he tries to stop and national outcry. The protesters are expected to gather at this Philadelphia Starbucks this morning as outrage grows from a video showing two black men escorted out by police in handcuffs. We're yeah. An attorney for the two men say they were simply waiting for someone who was leading with Emmett that Starbucks. A police say they received a 911 call reporting trespassing and a disturbance after the men who would not purchased any thing. Asked to use the bathroom. And refused to leave Starbucks regional vice president defended the coffee shops restroom policy saying it's a result of past incidents at the store. You know I'm customers leave. And and that is for all of the elicited pinot posted the video which now has millions of views there's nothing where the story then what you're seeing the video and when. People. Ask. And say there must do more to the story that's part of the problem in my view Philadelphia's police commissioner says his officers did everything by the book. These officers did absolutely no role. A follow policy they do when they were supposed to do but anger is boiling over on social media with the hash tag boycott Starbucks. Comedian Kevin Hart a Philadelphia native. Is blaming the local branch saying this is not a boy cut Starbucks situation this is horrible management. The manager on duty was wrong it's that simple Starbucks is now apologizing saying the video is not representative of our Starbucks mission and values. The basis for the call to police was wrong you can and should expect more from us. And no charges were filed those two men have been released but Starbucks CEO. We'll be meeting with the city and community lead community leaders excuse me he'll also be on Good Morning America later this morning for exclusive interview.

