Hey everybody welcome to real bid that Rebecca Jarvis and the chief business technology and economics correspondent with ABC news and I'm coming TO. Live from inside of Microsoft's headquarters here in New York City. And I'm joined by not only this CEO of Microsoft sought to that Della but also now a best selling author he's the author of a hit refresh. A phenomenal book about your life. First off welcome. Thank you so much Rebecca remain great great to be here thanks for having us do here at Microsoft we're going to be answering your questions to use so. Please feel free to post your questions at the bottom of the page your on FaceBook will get two point in the interview where will act Sox about that but I want to talk a little bit. About this book hit refresh. Because it's not only just a story about your life but it's a story about the life in the evolution of Microsoft. And it's also story about the life and evolution of technology. And that you have lived a very full life we first met early on when you are starting out as CEO Microsoft but. You you came here as a 21 year old. To pursue graduate school you were born in India. What. An in the process of writing this book. About your life and the importance of transformation what was the biggest surprise to UN did it transformed UN anyways that surprised. Yeah in fact did die. Purpose of writing this book care about. Because most business books if you look at it. Look back said he did the grand success is old grad failures. I wondered who you write something about transformation. Well I was you going through it. Patent that three sort of sections of the book are really. The first one of the hardest one for meter like bridges more we'll look back at my life. And believe me Colin those big moments of transformational change. Well we see the changer going through as an institution as an organization of Microsoft and also us as a society where that its economic change of technological change so that's. But really read it came about what your question. But I you know do. The entire episode of calming to the United States. The book of my Nissan diesel rolled in from my past now and I look back. What pretty transformer to hear what these hatred for fishing hole woods for me. Better shape to a I had been bought out. Look and it's it's a very introspective book and for an acting CEO there are very very vulnerable moments. I also think it's interesting the timing at which you came to Microsoft it was a company. That many in the business and tech community would've said it looks like it's in disarray there were. Issues with the culture there were issues with the valuation on Wall Street there were issues questions about the business going forward and since and that and many many things have changed inside the company anecdotally a lot of people talk about a much improved culture you talk about that part of it. For people right now. Who are working inside of companies whether there this CEO or there it needs somebody just starting out. If your company in the weird they're great amount of change in May be feeling of dysfunction and what do you deal. I don't one of the things that I've come to realize. Which are right about in the book is. This video company becomes successful you get and it is amazing what to a cycle between. The park dose of it so the concept that you created your fullest hit with the capability of the place. And the culture and the old and reinforce each other. We're ultimately that's real challenges the concept that you staunch about quit drums at a gas that no such thing as a perpetual motion machine you don't need to come up with a new idea and new concept which needs to be cultivated because. Nothing becomes an instant hit so that's where you need new capability and culture can't fight that capability. That's I think the real challenge for leadership foot sustained success it's one thing to write your forcing the issue wave and hope it lasts but nothing last forever. The real question is is your can't show. Capable Allred mule. That's I think how these humans do it change my god that's how organizations. Have to deal and even our society. House to deal with it say to anyone who feels like what caught popping up place. The outdoor probably even understand this systemic problems and the systemic changes that are required. Well and then be an instrument of that change as opposed to being a week did all of be the status go if you. You're a huge fan of cricket which you also write about in the book. And and I'm sure that a part of that you appreciate teamwork in the importance of teamwork. When is the moment at which you realize as a person if you're on a team and your trying hard to address that dysfunction. What is the moment where you make a decision eat it you gotta know when to hold any about it knowing full. How do you know when to fold how do you know when to move on and go elsewhere. Alton. So Leno. A BC teen book and understanding the conditions of scheme booklet because in some sense. If you think what the sports analogy you have to have individual brilliance Nam but yet. You've got to somehow figure out the global Maxima which is we have to win as a team and he'd have to figure. That unless and until we can come and make sure our interest retrieve even listen though are subservient. To if you overarching goal. It isn't don't humans is. We're not really optimize there's in other words we don't goal for that natural global optimizations. Cuban beaches we look and say. Hey how what's what's mind feeling today about he book is giving me satisfaction thoughts of what other things that I believe. All meters in particular have to college Dewey dot that's something that I've learned he wouldn't you know he has a CEO it score even has a beautiful. That's probably the biggest change. That what has to bring about is the necessary conditions for better T book. A point where no idea what team. If you don't feel that the team that you working on is both. A lot of you get more meaning and is allowing the organization in its entirety to have impacted you probably want to change. But I feel like it's really requires that can be leaders to take on the responsibility. To create the environment in which do you book is possible you can't just say old wrote my team doesn't cooperate that's. That doesn't work you have to take all the accountability for it. Another area that you talk about here is the balance between privacy and security. And as I was reading this chapter was making me think about the Equifax data breach and be issues. That so many people are now faced with there in their information. Is out in the world they're not really clear on fully how to protect themselves. From fat how owning you as the CEO of Microsoft think about that question what do you think. A company like Equifax should be doing right now. Now it's written it's hard to read on some of the specifics of act Equifax not knowing all BC all of the detail of what happened that. Fault but. I would say multiple levels your question the fundamental. Responsibility for example companies like Microsoft have evolved at the foot stress ball bids that it comes to. Our security because after all our products are used widely the air broadly deployed. In good bush and an individual's settings like job noble one is to make sure. Other B bid security deeply into our products. But it's not just. Our responsibility it's a collective responsibility. Because things have to be kept up to date things have to sort of the operational security posture one of the things that's often ignored it let me just by a bunch of locks and ordered in the front of the house but that's doesn't look if you are sort of window is open. You really need to make sure that the operational security posture what you are watching what's happening on the net to a beauty were to detecting intrusions and mediate or gravity that right away. That's a signals game or intelligence gains of one of the things that I'm a big advocate gulf is how Microsoft and all the thoughts and share data on how to protect our collective. Just in the state is probably one of the more important things. You bring up is this tradeoff in some sense which is between security and privacy on the very crucial area read fact have a case that's going to go to the Supreme Court. Paul because we believe. That we need a freight mule free laws that he goblet. Can you talk about this not just bitten blogs here in the United States but universal international laws that govern. Privacy and these questions of of security on the inner that's right. I mean I think these. It we have these enduring values like privacy. But at the same dot beak on deny the need for governments sought to protect their citizens security. So the question is how we go to create that balance you gotta create the ballots not only the United States but you need to have an equilibrium. Between the European Union and the United States and China everyone's not playing by the same rules break. Also the word is connected. We get sort of say he I have my own Internet that doesn't look that weak so in some sends me how connected globally infrastructure all lead to that. David does move free. But we have a Morton infrastructure we need to Morton mall. All of that goblins this infrastructure and I think until then. Companies like ours have to be very principled. In how we approach which is privacy is a powerball of importance. We wanna be transparent about it wins some frame local laws are really. Causing us to say share that information so that's one of the things that we have very very focused on. Artificial intelligence is another area big focus of Microsoft you've hired. 5000 more employees to focus on this area and you write about this in your book. Why aren't the philosophical. Conversations. Happening behind the scenes at Microsoft right now about artificial intelligence in the trade offs that exists there script. Question you're liquidating new technology in this case they ally I think it's very profound it's gonna have real implications. For the progress of boat society and our economy. What are the things that I feel we've got to do is grab onto the real opportunity realized two days off to help humans do it Boller humans and god give you an example of an apple CBI on the apple App Store. Which is completed those are using AI tick me today are technologies that are cloud especially computer vision which takes someone who's got visually bed and it gives them the ability to see. There's a colleague of mine Agile builds about what rich who now uses that act book. To be able to say oh why could she can order a food comfortably in a cafeteria or kid going to a conference with confidence knowing that's the right conference rooms it's changed a life is what she said to be. Call or loading tools in award a one note students can read it this who who have dyslexia because of Lehigh. And taking it to a business context we now have our customer support agency factory HBO Microsoft they're using this product where. Customers agents trying to respond to customer queries are able to use the eyes so I think the first thing is. Let's empower people to do their job better or be more included in their world or at their home because that we AI. And let's look up front because ever lied about some of the challenges of it did displacement. Do you have any fears about what it might mean for society. I think that for example with the increased automation the first real challenge we face is what happens to people who who. Jobs have gotten automated jobs and to me jobs is one place where we have to start with education re doing our best work as. S companies and has an overall economy and society. To educate the boys and goats. All of the skills required aren't excited about Linkedin because linked in creates this economic graphic feedback. Between the jobs of the future. The skills required of the training required that's something that real BC what do widely share. Ought to make sure that we are preparing I personally think that the one thing that we shouldn't do is fall victim to disease multiple leave a fallacy in other words. It will be new jobs people on people who jobs. Or even digital ought desirable jobs I can see that might craft generation and say while. There's a law what do you do we digital artifacts. That could create even at their own economy so. That is not done think that all jobs of the future have already been created and so we've got to do you know book across all of these. Areas such yet thanks so much for joining us are really appreciate your time thank you so Hubert. Again sought CNN Delhi he is the author of hit re fresh and the CEO Microsoft and we're here at Microsoft's headquarters in new York and we appreciate your time thank you. Appreciate your time as well have a great day everyone.

