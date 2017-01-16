Transcript for Ringling Bros. Circus Downplays Effectiveness of Animal Rights Groups in Forcing Closure

All the remaining shows through May 21 are not sold now there are tickets available and we hope. They will be sold them we hope people will come. For the last memory. We will be working with all of our people including performers to health and transition to other opportunities. It. This time. We have no plans. Of permanent. Location for ringling Brothers Barnum Bailey. The animals currently in the show we are looking for. Suitable homes for them. We have seen in downward trend in attendance over ten years. And because ringling Brothers is so close terra our heart and because we are apparently a company we. Really made every effort possible acute change this trend and last year after he retired. The elephants from the touring units. We saw a much steeper drop in sales. And we monitored that through bad. You through the rest the year. And when we used looked at. Ticket sales from last year and and what we were seeing in advance sales this year. It Atlantis to this decision we mean. Yeah and we're no longer no longer able to see this says. Sustainable business model of. Course. Were sat. And it was a very difficult. Decision. To make the history will be preserved. And be in a place where people can see it and insure it and appreciate. What an American institution that sir.

