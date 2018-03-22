-
Now Playing: New details emerge after Facebook suspends Cambridge Analytica
-
Now Playing: What to know about Trump's tariffs
-
Now Playing: Instant Pot recalls units of multicooker model that were melting, overheating
-
Now Playing: Dow tumbles more than 400 points amid Trump tariff crackdown
-
Now Playing: Business executive Antonio Lucio believes diversity has to start with top management
-
Now Playing: Report: Toys 'R' Us likely to close all US stores this year
-
Now Playing: Toys R Us to close all US stores
-
Now Playing: Steve Wynn steps down as CEO following sexual misconduct allegations
-
Now Playing: Dow Jones plunges more than 1,500 points
-
Now Playing: Dow is now down 10% from its high in January
-
Now Playing: Stocks take another tumble, Dow dives more than 1,000 points
-
Now Playing: Traders stay optimistic as stock market's wild ride continues
-
Now Playing: Dow Jones opens in correction territory
-
Now Playing: Ulta hit with 2nd lawsuit claiming company resells returned products as new
-
Now Playing: KFC closes across the UK due to a shortage of chicken
-
Now Playing: Woman bombarded by Amazon packages she never ordered
-
Now Playing: American Airlines opposed to Chicago airport expansion plan
-
Now Playing: Want to work for Apple?
-
Now Playing: XO Group CEO talks new book 'Career Manifesto'
-
Now Playing: Apple to pay $38 billion in taxes on overseas cash holdings