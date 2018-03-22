Toys R Us liquidation sales are coming

The toy retailer will discount its products as it prepares to shut or sell all U.S. stores.
0:34 | 03/22/18

Transcript for Toys R Us liquidation sales are coming
Bittersweet day for Toys 'R' Us fans liquidation sales will begin this morning as the company prepares to close major discounts are expected on nearly everything. Towards a Russ says. It'll only honor gift cards until April 20. Nearly half a million smoke detectors are being recalled because of a big problem they may not detect smoke. It made by Katie and were sold at Wal-Mart Home Depot and other stores. Apparently cap left on during the manufacturing process may cover the censor the posted model numbers on our web site that same company recently recalled millions of fire extinguishers.

