Transcript for US Accuses Fiat Chrysler of Cheating on Emissions

A major auto maker in the headlines tonight after reporting Volkswagen will pay more than four billion dollars for treating emission test tonight. There is where that Fiat Chrysler is now accused of doing the same thing. He EPA claims the company use software to cheat tests on about 104000. Vehicles including some 2014 and when he sixteen pick ups. And SUVs we diesel engines. The company tonight denying intentionally breaking the law.

