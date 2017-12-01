US Accuses Fiat Chrysler of Cheating on Emissions

The U.S. government is accusing Fiat Chrysler of failing to disclose software in some of its diesel engines that allows them to emit more pollution than allowed under the Clean Air Act.
Video Transcript
Transcript for US Accuses Fiat Chrysler of Cheating on Emissions
A major auto maker in the headlines tonight after reporting Volkswagen will pay more than four billion dollars for treating emission test tonight. There is where that Fiat Chrysler is now accused of doing the same thing. He EPA claims the company use software to cheat tests on about 104000. Vehicles including some 2014 and when he sixteen pick ups. And SUVs we diesel engines. The company tonight denying intentionally breaking the law.

