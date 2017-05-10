'13 Reasons Why' showrunner offers details on season 2

Shortly after revealing that "13 Reasons Why" was greenlit for a second season, creator Brian Yorkey had some details for Entertainment Weekly on the next installment, which picks up "a number of months after the first season ended."

The controversial Netflix series is based on a 2007 young adult novel of the same title. It focuses on 17-year-old Hannah Baker, a high school student who commits suicide and leaves behind audio recordings for 13 people who she says were part of the reason she killed herself. Yorkey says there's more of Hannah's story that needs to be told.

"One of the things that is still hanging out there is this question of, is someone responsible for Hannah’s death? Is the school responsible? Who is responsible, if anyone is?" he explains. "One way we’ll explore that question is through the trial and also through all of these kids reflecting on where they are a few months down the road and what other secrets are being uncovered."

"We also haven't seen the last of Jessica, who is just beginning the process of recovering from her rape," says Yorkey, "and we have a rapist who has not in any way been brought to justice. To leave those two things hanging out there in the world would be upsetting."

The new episodes will continue to weave together the past and present, and each will feature a voiceover -- just not from Hannah.

"We’re going to continue to tell their stories really honestly. We’re going to answer all of the burning questions that people have about [the show]," notes Yorkey.

Season 2 of "13 Reasons Why" debuts next year.