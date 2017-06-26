2017 BET Awards: Full Winners List

Jun 26, 2017, 1:24 AM ET
Chance The RapperThe Associated Press
Chance The Rapper accepts the humanitarian award at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist
Remy Ma

Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award
Beyoncé — “Sorry”

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist
Kendrick Lamar

Youngstars Award
Yara Shahidi

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
Bruno Mars

Best New Artist
Chance the Rapper

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Lecrae

Centric Award
Solange — “Cranes in the Sky”

Best Group
Migos

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Beyoncé

Best Collaboration
Chris Brown Ft. Gucci Mane & Usher — “Party”

Video of the Year
Beyoncé — “Sorry” Bruno Mars — “24k Magic”

Video Director of the Year
Kahlil Joseph & Beyoncé Knowles-Carter -- "Sorry"

Album of the Year
Lemonade — Beyoncé

Best Actress
Taraji P. Henson

Best Actor
Mahershala Ali

Best Movie
“Hidden Figures”

Sportswoman of the Year Award
Serena Williams

Sportsman of the Year Award
Stephen Curry

Best International Act: Europe
Stormzy

Best International Act: Africa
Wizkid

Humanitarian Award
Chance the Rapper

Lifetime Achievement Award
New Edition