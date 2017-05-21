2017 Billboard Music Awards: Winners' List

The annual Billboard Music Awards got underway Sunday night with a nine-minute performance by Nicki Minaj performing some of her latest hits.

But it was the Chainsmokers, who led with the most nominations, who took home the first award of the night.

Accepting the award for Top Collaboration for their song "Closer" with Halsey, they said the song was originally written "in the back of a tour bus" and was meant just for their friends.

Going into the night, the Chainsmokers had a total of 23 nominations. Rap star Drake followed not far behind, receiving a total of 22 nominations this year.

Even before the live broadcast began, the Canadian-born hip hop artist had already won 10 awards, including Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist and Top Rap Artist.

Beyonce was leading among female artists, garnering five wins before the broadcast, including Top Female Artist and Top R&B Artist. Twenty One Pilots was awarded four trophies, including one for Top Duo/Group, while The Chainsmokers earned three, including Top Dance/Electronic Artist.

Ludacris was back as host for a second year in a row with a new co-host, Vanessa Hudgens.

"The Billboard awards is like ... it's like the Oscars of music," Ludacris said at last year's show.

Here's how the winners' list is shaping up so far. Be sure to refresh the page as we'll be updating the list throughout the night.

Winners List:

Top Artist

Adele

Beyoncé

Justin Bieber

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Top New Artist

Alessia Cara

Desiigner

Lil Uzi Vert

Lukas Graham

Zayn

Billboard Chart Achievement Award Presented by Xfinity (Fan-Voted Category)

Luke Bryan

The Chainsmokers

Nicki Minaj

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Top Male Artist

Justin Bieber

Drake

Future

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Top Female Artist

Adele

**Beyoncé

Ariana Grande

Rihanna

Sia

Top Duo/Group

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

Florida Georgia Line

Guns N’ Roses

**Twenty One Pilots

Top Billboard 200 Artist

Beyoncé

**Drake

Prince

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Top Hot 100 Artist

The Chainsmokers

**Drake

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

The Weeknd

Top Song Sales Artist

The Chainsmokers

**Drake

Prince

Justin Timberlake

Twenty One Pilots

Top Radio Songs Artist

Justin Bieber

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Rihanna

**Twenty One Pilots

Top Streaming Songs Artist

The Chainsmokers

Desiigner

**Drake

Rihanna

Twenty One Pilots

Top Social Artist (Fan-Voted Category)

Justin Bieber

BTS

Selena Gomez

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

Top Touring Artist

Justin Bieber

**Beyoncé

Coldplay

Guns N’ Roses

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

Top R&B Artist

**Beyoncé

Bruno Mars

Frank Ocean

Rihanna

The Weeknd

Top R&B Tour

**Beyoncé

Lionel Richie

Rihanna

Top Rap Artist

J. Cole

Desiigner

**Drake

Future

Rae Sremmurd

Top Rap Tour

**Drake

Future

Kanye West

Top Country Artist

Florida Georgia Line

Blake Shelton

Keith Urban

Chris Stapleton

Jason Aldean

Top Country Tour

Luke Bryan

**Kenny Chesney

Dixie Chicks

Top Rock Artist

Coldplay

The Lumineers

Metallica

**Twenty One Pilots

X Ambassadors

Top Rock Tour

**Coldplay

Guns N’ Roses

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

Top Dance/Electronic Artist

**The Chainsmokers

Calvin Harris

Major Lazer

DJ Snake

Lindsey Stirling

Top Latin Artist

J Balvin

**Juan Gabriel

Los Plebes Del Rancho De Ariel Camacho

Maluma

Nicky Jam

Top Christian Artist

**Lauren Daigle

Hillsong Worship

Hillary Scott & The Scott Family

Skillet

Chris Tomlin

Top Gospel Artist

Jekalyn Carr

**Kirk Franklin

Travis Greene

Tamela Mann

Hezekiah Walker

Album Awards

Top Billboard 200 Album

Beyoncé, "Lemonade"

Drake, "Views"

Rihanna, "Anti"

Twenty One Pilots, "Blurryface"

The Weeknd, "Starboy"

Top Soundtrack/Cast Album

**"Hamilton: An American Musical"

"Moana"

"Purple Rain"

"Suicide Squad: The Album"

"Trolls"

Top R&B Album

**Beyoncé, "Lemonade"

Bruno Mars, "24K Magic"

Frank Ocean, "Blonde"

Rihanna, "Anti"

The Weeknd, "Starboy"

Top Rap Album

J. Cole, "4 Your Eyez Only"

**Drake, "Views"

Kevin Gates, "Islah"

DJ Khaled, "Major Key"

A Tribe Called Quest, "We Got It From Here…Thank You 4 Your Service"

Top Country Album

Jason Aldean, "They Don’t Know"

Florida Georgia Line, "Dig Your Roots"

Blake Shelton, "If I’m Honest"

**Chris Stapleton, "Traveller"

Keith Urban, "Ripcord"

Top Rock Album

The Lumineers, "Cleopatra"

**Metallica, "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct"

Radiohead, "A Moon Shaped Pool"

Red Hot Chili Peppers, "The Getaway"

Twenty One Pilots, "Blurryface"

Top Latin Album

J Balvin “Energia”

CNCO “Primera Cita”

**Juan Gabriel “Los Duo 2”

Juan Gabriel “Vestido De Etiqueta: Por Eduardo Magallanes”

Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho “Recuerden Mi Estilo”

Top Dance/Electronic Album

The Chainsmokers, "Bouquet" (EP)

The Chainsmokers, "Collage" (EP)

Flume, "Skin"

Kygo, "Cloud Nine"

**Lindsey Stirling, "Brave Enough"

Top Christian Album

Casting Crowns “The Very Next Thing”

**Lauren Daigle “How Can It Be”

Joey + Rory “Hymns”

Hillary Scott & The Scott Family “Love Remains”

Skillet “Unleashed”

Top Gospel Album

**Tamela Mann “One Way”

Kirk Franklin “Losing My Religion”

Travis Greene “The Hill”

Tasha Cobbs “One Place: Live”

Hezekiah Walker “Better: Azusa- The Next Generation 2”

Song Awards

Top Hot 100 Song

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla, “One Dance”

Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”

Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”

Top-Selling Song

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla, “One Dance”

**Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”

Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”

Top Radio Song

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla, “One Dance”

Sia Featuring Sean Pau,l “Cheap Thrills”

**Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”

Top Streaming Song (Audio)

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”

**Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla, “One Dance”

D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”

Rihanna, “Needed Me”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”



Top Streaming Song (Video)

The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”

**Desiigner, “Panda”

Zay Hilfigerrr & Zayion McCall, “JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)”

Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”

Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”

Top Collaboration

**The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”

Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla, “One Dance”

Sia Featuring Sean Paul, “Cheap Thrills”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”

Top R&B Song

**Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla, “One Dance”

Bruno Mars, “24K Magic”

Rihanna, “Needed Me”

Rihanna Featuring Drake, “Work”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”

Top R&B Collaboration

**Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla, “One Dance”

PARTYNEXTDOOR Featuring Drake, “Come And See Me”

Rihanna Featuring Drake, “Work”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “I Feel It Coming”

The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”

Top Rap Song

**Desiigner, “Panda”

Drake, “Fake Love”

D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”

Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad And Boujee”

Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”

Top Rap Collaboration

D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”

Zay Hilfigerrr & Zayion McCall, “JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)”

Machine Gun Kelly & Camila Cabello, “Bad Things”

Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad and Boujee”

**Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”

Top Country Song

Kenny Chesney Featuring P!NK, “Setting The World On Fire”

Florida Georgia Line, “H.O.L.Y.”

Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw, “May We All”

Little Big Town, “Better Man”

Keith Urban, “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

Top Country Collaboration

Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King, “Different For Girls”

**Kenny Chesney Featuring P!NK, “Setting The World On Fire”

Eric Church Featuring Rhiannon Giddens, “Kill A Word”

Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw, “May We All”

Chris Young Featuring Vince Gill, “Sober Saturday Night”

Top Rock Song

Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa & Imagine Dragons with Logic & Ty Dolla $ign Feat. X Ambassadors, “Sucker For Pain”

**Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”

Twenty One Pilots, “Ride”

Twenty One Pilots, “Stressed Out”

X Ambassadors, “Unsteady”

Top Latin Song

Daddy Yankee, “Shaky Shaky”

Enrique Iglesias Featuring Wisin, “Duele El Corazon”

**Nicky Jam, “Hasta El Amanecer”

Shakira Featuring Maluma, “Chantaje”

Carlos Vives & Shakira, “La Bicicleta”

Top Dance/Electronic Song

**The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”

The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”

Calvin Harris Featuring Rihanna, “This Is What You Came For”

Major Lazer Featuring Justin Bieber & MØ, “Cold Water”

DJ Snake Featuring Justin Bieber, “Let Me Love You”

Top Christian Song

Lauren Daigle “Trust In You”

**Hillary Scott & The Scott Family “Thy Will”

Skillet “Feel Invincible”

Ryan Stevenson Featuring GabeReal “Eye Of The Storm”

Zach Williams “Chain Breaker”

Top Gospel Song