2017 Billboard Music Awards: Winners' List

The annual Billboard Music Awards got underway Sunday night with a nine-minute performance by Nicki Minaj performing some of her latest hits.
But it was the Chainsmokers, who led with the most nominations, who took home the first award of the night.
Accepting the award for Top Collaboration for their song "Closer" with Halsey, they said the song was originally written "in the back of a tour bus" and was meant just for their friends.
Going into the night, the Chainsmokers had a total of 23 nominations. Rap star Drake followed not far behind, receiving a total of 22 nominations this year.
Even before the live broadcast began, the Canadian-born hip hop artist had already won 10 awards, including Top Billboard 200 Artist, Top Hot 100 Artist and Top Rap Artist.
Beyonce was leading among female artists, garnering five wins before the broadcast, including Top Female Artist and Top R&B Artist. Twenty One Pilots was awarded four trophies, including one for Top Duo/Group, while The Chainsmokers earned three, including Top Dance/Electronic Artist.
Ludacris was back as host for a second year in a row with a new co-host, Vanessa Hudgens.
"The Billboard awards is like ... it's like the Oscars of music," Ludacris said at last year's show.
Here's how the winners' list is shaping up so far.
Winners List:
Top Artist
- Adele
- Beyoncé
- Justin Bieber
- The Chainsmokers
- Drake
- Ariana Grande
- Shawn Mendes
- Rihanna
- Twenty One Pilots
- The Weeknd
Top New Artist
- Alessia Cara
- Desiigner
- Lil Uzi Vert
- Lukas Graham
- Zayn
Billboard Chart Achievement Award Presented by Xfinity (Fan-Voted Category)
- Luke Bryan
- The Chainsmokers
- Nicki Minaj
- Twenty One Pilots
- The Weeknd
Top Male Artist
- Justin Bieber
- Drake
- Future
- Shawn Mendes
- The Weeknd
Top Female Artist
- Adele
- **Beyoncé
- Ariana Grande
- Rihanna
- Sia
Top Duo/Group
- The Chainsmokers
- Coldplay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Guns N’ Roses
- **Twenty One Pilots
Top Billboard 200 Artist
- Beyoncé
- **Drake
- Prince
- Twenty One Pilots
- The Weeknd
Top Hot 100 Artist
- The Chainsmokers
- **Drake
- Rihanna
- Twenty One Pilots
- The Weeknd
Top Song Sales Artist
- The Chainsmokers
- **Drake
- Prince
- Justin Timberlake
- Twenty One Pilots
Top Radio Songs Artist
- Justin Bieber
- The Chainsmokers
- Drake
- Rihanna
- **Twenty One Pilots
Top Streaming Songs Artist
- The Chainsmokers
- Desiigner
- **Drake
- Rihanna
- Twenty One Pilots
Top Social Artist (Fan-Voted Category)
- Justin Bieber
- BTS
- Selena Gomez
- Ariana Grande
- Shawn Mendes
Top Touring Artist
- Justin Bieber
- **Beyoncé
- Coldplay
- Guns N’ Roses
- Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
Top R&B Artist
- **Beyoncé
- Bruno Mars
- Frank Ocean
- Rihanna
- The Weeknd
Top R&B Tour
- **Beyoncé
- Lionel Richie
- Rihanna
Top Rap Artist
- J. Cole
- Desiigner
- **Drake
- Future
- Rae Sremmurd
Top Rap Tour
- **Drake
- Future
- Kanye West
Top Country Artist
- Florida Georgia Line
- Blake Shelton
- Keith Urban
- Chris Stapleton
- Jason Aldean
Top Country Tour
- Luke Bryan
- **Kenny Chesney
- Dixie Chicks
Top Rock Artist
- Coldplay
- The Lumineers
- Metallica
- **Twenty One Pilots
- X Ambassadors
Top Rock Tour
- **Coldplay
- Guns N’ Roses
- Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
Top Dance/Electronic Artist
- **The Chainsmokers
- Calvin Harris
- Major Lazer
- DJ Snake
- Lindsey Stirling
Top Latin Artist
- J Balvin
- **Juan Gabriel
- Los Plebes Del Rancho De Ariel Camacho
- Maluma
- Nicky Jam
Top Christian Artist
- **Lauren Daigle
- Hillsong Worship
- Hillary Scott & The Scott Family
- Skillet
- Chris Tomlin
Top Gospel Artist
- Jekalyn Carr
- **Kirk Franklin
- Travis Greene
- Tamela Mann
- Hezekiah Walker
Album Awards
Top Billboard 200 Album
- Beyoncé, "Lemonade"
- Drake, "Views"
- Rihanna, "Anti"
- Twenty One Pilots, "Blurryface"
- The Weeknd, "Starboy"
Top Soundtrack/Cast Album
- **"Hamilton: An American Musical"
- "Moana"
- "Purple Rain"
- "Suicide Squad: The Album"
- "Trolls"
Top R&B Album
- **Beyoncé, "Lemonade"
- Bruno Mars, "24K Magic"
- Frank Ocean, "Blonde"
- Rihanna, "Anti"
- The Weeknd, "Starboy"
Top Rap Album
- J. Cole, "4 Your Eyez Only"
- **Drake, "Views"
- Kevin Gates, "Islah"
- DJ Khaled, "Major Key"
- A Tribe Called Quest, "We Got It From Here…Thank You 4 Your Service"
Top Country Album
- Jason Aldean, "They Don’t Know"
- Florida Georgia Line, "Dig Your Roots"
- Blake Shelton, "If I’m Honest"
- **Chris Stapleton, "Traveller"
- Keith Urban, "Ripcord"
Top Rock Album
- The Lumineers, "Cleopatra"
- **Metallica, "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct"
- Radiohead, "A Moon Shaped Pool"
- Red Hot Chili Peppers, "The Getaway"
- Twenty One Pilots, "Blurryface"
Top Latin Album
- J Balvin “Energia”
- CNCO “Primera Cita”
- **Juan Gabriel “Los Duo 2”
- Juan Gabriel “Vestido De Etiqueta: Por Eduardo Magallanes”
- Los Plebes del Rancho de Ariel Camacho “Recuerden Mi Estilo”
Top Dance/Electronic Album
- The Chainsmokers, "Bouquet" (EP)
- The Chainsmokers, "Collage" (EP)
- Flume, "Skin"
- Kygo, "Cloud Nine"
- **Lindsey Stirling, "Brave Enough"
Top Christian Album
- Casting Crowns “The Very Next Thing”
- **Lauren Daigle “How Can It Be”
- Joey + Rory “Hymns”
- Hillary Scott & The Scott Family “Love Remains”
- Skillet “Unleashed”
Top Gospel Album
- **Tamela Mann “One Way”
- Kirk Franklin “Losing My Religion”
- Travis Greene “The Hill”
- Tasha Cobbs “One Place: Live”
- Hezekiah Walker “Better: Azusa- The Next Generation 2”
Song Awards
Top Hot 100 Song
- The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”
- The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”
- Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla, “One Dance”
- Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”
- Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”
Top-Selling Song
- The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”
- The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”
- Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla, “One Dance”
- **Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”
- Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”
Top Radio Song
- The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”
- The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”
- Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla, “One Dance”
- Sia Featuring Sean Pau,l “Cheap Thrills”
- **Justin Timberlake, “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”
Top Streaming Song (Audio)
- The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”
- **Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla, “One Dance”
- D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”
- Rihanna, “Needed Me”
- The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”
Top Streaming Song (Video)
- The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”
- **Desiigner, “Panda”
- Zay Hilfigerrr & Zayion McCall, “JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)”
- Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”
- Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”
Top Collaboration
- **The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”
- The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”
- Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla, “One Dance”
- Sia Featuring Sean Paul, “Cheap Thrills”
- The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”
Top R&B Song
- **Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla, “One Dance”
- Bruno Mars, “24K Magic”
- Rihanna, “Needed Me”
- Rihanna Featuring Drake, “Work”
- The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”
Top R&B Collaboration
- **Drake Featuring Wizkid & Kyla, “One Dance”
- PARTYNEXTDOOR Featuring Drake, “Come And See Me”
- Rihanna Featuring Drake, “Work”
- The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “I Feel It Coming”
- The Weeknd Featuring Daft Punk, “Starboy”
Top Rap Song
- **Desiigner, “Panda”
- Drake, “Fake Love”
- D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”
- Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad And Boujee”
- Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”
Top Rap Collaboration
- D.R.A.M. Featuring Lil Yachty, “Broccoli”
- Zay Hilfigerrr & Zayion McCall, “JuJu On That Beat (TZ Anthem)”
- Machine Gun Kelly & Camila Cabello, “Bad Things”
- Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert, “Bad and Boujee”
- **Rae Sremmurd Featuring Gucci Mane, “Black Beatles”
Top Country Song
- Kenny Chesney Featuring P!NK, “Setting The World On Fire”
- Florida Georgia Line, “H.O.L.Y.”
- Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw, “May We All”
- Little Big Town, “Better Man”
- Keith Urban, “Blue Ain’t Your Color”
Top Country Collaboration
- Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King, “Different For Girls”
- **Kenny Chesney Featuring P!NK, “Setting The World On Fire”
- Eric Church Featuring Rhiannon Giddens, “Kill A Word”
- Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw, “May We All”
- Chris Young Featuring Vince Gill, “Sober Saturday Night”
Top Rock Song
- Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa & Imagine Dragons with Logic & Ty Dolla $ign Feat. X Ambassadors, “Sucker For Pain”
- **Twenty One Pilots, “Heathens”
- Twenty One Pilots, “Ride”
- Twenty One Pilots, “Stressed Out”
- X Ambassadors, “Unsteady”
Top Latin Song
- Daddy Yankee, “Shaky Shaky”
- Enrique Iglesias Featuring Wisin, “Duele El Corazon”
- **Nicky Jam, “Hasta El Amanecer”
- Shakira Featuring Maluma, “Chantaje”
- Carlos Vives & Shakira, “La Bicicleta”
Top Dance/Electronic Song
- **The Chainsmokers Featuring Halsey, “Closer”
- The Chainsmokers Featuring Daya, “Don’t Let Me Down”
- Calvin Harris Featuring Rihanna, “This Is What You Came For”
- Major Lazer Featuring Justin Bieber & MØ, “Cold Water”
- DJ Snake Featuring Justin Bieber, “Let Me Love You”
Top Christian Song
- Lauren Daigle “Trust In You”
- **Hillary Scott & The Scott Family “Thy Will”
- Skillet “Feel Invincible”
- Ryan Stevenson Featuring GabeReal “Eye Of The Storm”
- Zach Williams “Chain Breaker”
Top Gospel Song
- Jekalyn Carr “You’re Bigger”
- Tasha Cobbs Featuring Kierra Sheard “Put A Praise On It”
- Kirk Franklin “Wanna Be Happy?”
- **Travis Greene “Made A Way”
- Hezekiah Walker “Better”