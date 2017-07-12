2017 ESPYs: Complete winners list

The 2017 ESPYs have begun and the awards are being handed out for best athletic performances of the year.

Star athletes like Kevin Durante, Tom Brady and Michael Phelps are all up for big honors tonight. And NFL great Peyton Maning is hosting, and given his sense of humor, it should be quite a show.

Here are the winners below:

Breakthrough Athlete

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Record-Breaking Performance

Michael Phelps, most Olympic gold medals

Best Coach

Bob Hurley Sr.

Best Moment

Chicago Cubs