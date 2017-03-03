2017 Radio Disney Music Awards: complete list of nominees

The nominees for the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards are here, and ABC News has a sneak peek.

At 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET, Radio Disney's Alli Simpson and Morgan Tompkins will host a livestream on Radio Disney's social networks with appearances by Noah Cyrus, Jordan Fisher, Sofia Carson and Jiffpom.

Voting begins at 4 p.m. PT, and will end on April 9 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

The Radio Disney Awards will air on April 30 on the Disney Channel.

The full list of nominees is below.

"You Know You Love Them – Best Group (Presented By KRAFT Macaroni and Cheese Shapes)"

DNCE

Fifth Harmony

One Direction

The Chainsmokers (TCS)

Twenty One Pilots

"He's The One – Best Male Artist"

Bruno Mars

Justin Bieber

Niall Horan

Nick Jonas

Shawn Mendes

"She's The One – Best Female Artist"

"The Bestest – Song Of The Year"

"Cake By The Ocean" – DNCE

"Can't Stop The Feeling!" – Justin Timberlake

"Closer" (f. Halsey) – The Chainsmokers (TCS)

"Sit Still, Look Pretty" – Daya

"Treat You Better" – Shawn Mendes

"#SQUADGOALS – Fiercest Fans"

Beliebers

Harmonizers

Mendes Army

Megatronz

Selenators

"The Buzz - Breakout Artist Of The Year"

Alessia Cara

Daya

DNCE

Hailee Steinfeld

Kelsea Ballerini

"#TRENDING – Favorite Social Media Star"

Alex Aiono

Baby Ariel

Jacob Sartorius

Jake Paul

Jiffpom

"The Freshest – Best New Artist"

Jon Bellion

Jordan Fisher

Julia Michaels

Noah Cyrus

Grace Vanderwaal

"So Happy - Best Song That Makes You Smile"

"Can't Stop The Feeling!" – Justin Timberlake

"Me Too" – Meghan Trainor

"Handclap" – Fitz & The Tantrums

"24K Magic" – Bruno Mars

"Juju On That Beat" – Zay Hilfigerrr & Zayion McCall

"XOXO – Best Crush Song"

"Let Me Love You" (f. Justin Bieber) – DJ Snake

"On Purpose" – Sabrina Carpenter

"Starving" (f. Zedd) – Hailee Steinfeld & Grey

"Wild" (f. Alessia Cara) – Troye Sivan

"Yeah Boy" – Kelsea Ballerini

"Stuck In Our Heads – Best Song To Lip Sync To"

"Bacon" – Nick Jonas

"Cake By The Ocean" – DNCE

"Closer" (f. Halsey) – The Chainsmokers (TCS)

"No" – Meghan Trainor

"Work" – Rihanna

"When The Beat Drops! – Best Dance Track"

"Alone" – Marshmello

"Cold Water" (f. Justin Bieber & MØ) – Major Lazer

"Don't Let Me Down" (f. Daya) – The Chainsmokers (TCS)

"Millionaire" (f. Nelly) – Cash Cash & Digital Farm Animals

"Never Forget You" (f. MNEK) – Zara Larsson

"Heartbreak – Best Breakup Song"

"I Hate U, I Love U" (f. Olivia O'Brien) – Gnash

"Make Me Cry" (f. Labrinth) – Noah Cyrus

"Shout Out To My Ex" – Little Mix

"Sorry" – Justin Bieber

"We Don't Talk Anymore" (f. Selena Gomez) – Charlie Puth

"Play It Again! - Radio Disney Country Favorite Song"

"0s Mercedes" – Maren Morris

"From The Ground Up" – Dan + Shay

"H.O.L.Y." – Florida Georgia Line

"Peter Pan" – Kelsea Ballerini

"Think of You" (f. Cassadee Pope) – Chris Young

"The Bestest! - Radio Disney Country Favorite Artist"

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Kelsea Ballerini

Maddie & Tae

Sam Hunt

"The Freshest! - Radio Disney Country Best New Artist"

Lauren Alaina

Maren Morris

Old Dominion

RaeLynn

Temecula Road

"I'm With The Band! - Favorite Tour"

Hunter Hayes' "21 Tour"

Justin Bieber's "Purpose Tour

Meghan Trainor's "The Untouchable Tour"

Nick Jonas & Demi Lovato's "Future Now Tour"

Selena Gomez's "Revival Tour"

"Mashup! - Best Collaboration"