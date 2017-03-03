2017 Radio Disney Music Awards: complete list of nominees

The nominees for the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards are here, and ABC News has a sneak peek.
At 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET, Radio Disney's Alli Simpson and Morgan Tompkins will host a livestream on Radio Disney's social networks with appearances by Noah Cyrus, Jordan Fisher, Sofia Carson and Jiffpom.
Voting begins at 4 p.m. PT, and will end on April 9 at 11:59 p.m. ET.
The Radio Disney Awards will air on April 30 on the Disney Channel.
The full list of nominees is below.
"You Know You Love Them – Best Group (Presented By KRAFT Macaroni and Cheese Shapes)"
- DNCE
- Fifth Harmony
- One Direction
- The Chainsmokers (TCS)
- Twenty One Pilots
"He's The One – Best Male Artist"
- Bruno Mars
- Justin Bieber
- Niall Horan
- Nick Jonas
- Shawn Mendes
"She's The One – Best Female Artist"
- Ariana Grande
- Katy Perry
- Lady Gaga
- Meghan Trainor
- Selena Gomez
"The Bestest – Song Of The Year"
- "Cake By The Ocean" – DNCE
- "Can't Stop The Feeling!" – Justin Timberlake
- "Closer" (f. Halsey) – The Chainsmokers (TCS)
- "Sit Still, Look Pretty" – Daya
- "Treat You Better" – Shawn Mendes
"#SQUADGOALS – Fiercest Fans"
- Beliebers
- Harmonizers
- Mendes Army
- Megatronz
- Selenators
"The Buzz - Breakout Artist Of The Year"
- Alessia Cara
- Daya
- DNCE
- Hailee Steinfeld
- Kelsea Ballerini
"#TRENDING – Favorite Social Media Star"
- Alex Aiono
- Baby Ariel
- Jacob Sartorius
- Jake Paul
- Jiffpom
"The Freshest – Best New Artist"
- Jon Bellion
- Jordan Fisher
- Julia Michaels
- Noah Cyrus
- Grace Vanderwaal
"So Happy - Best Song That Makes You Smile"
- "Can't Stop The Feeling!" – Justin Timberlake
- "Me Too" – Meghan Trainor
- "Handclap" – Fitz & The Tantrums
- "24K Magic" – Bruno Mars
- "Juju On That Beat" – Zay Hilfigerrr & Zayion McCall
"XOXO – Best Crush Song"
- "Let Me Love You" (f. Justin Bieber) – DJ Snake
- "On Purpose" – Sabrina Carpenter
- "Starving" (f. Zedd) – Hailee Steinfeld & Grey
- "Wild" (f. Alessia Cara) – Troye Sivan
- "Yeah Boy" – Kelsea Ballerini
"Stuck In Our Heads – Best Song To Lip Sync To"
- "Bacon" – Nick Jonas
- "Cake By The Ocean" – DNCE
- "Closer" (f. Halsey) – The Chainsmokers (TCS)
- "No" – Meghan Trainor
- "Work" – Rihanna
"When The Beat Drops! – Best Dance Track"
- "Alone" – Marshmello
- "Cold Water" (f. Justin Bieber & MØ) – Major Lazer
- "Don't Let Me Down" (f. Daya) – The Chainsmokers (TCS)
- "Millionaire" (f. Nelly) – Cash Cash & Digital Farm Animals
- "Never Forget You" (f. MNEK) – Zara Larsson
"Heartbreak – Best Breakup Song"
- "I Hate U, I Love U" (f. Olivia O'Brien) – Gnash
- "Make Me Cry" (f. Labrinth) – Noah Cyrus
- "Shout Out To My Ex" – Little Mix
- "Sorry" – Justin Bieber
- "We Don't Talk Anymore" (f. Selena Gomez) – Charlie Puth
"Play It Again! - Radio Disney Country Favorite Song"
- "0s Mercedes" – Maren Morris
- "From The Ground Up" – Dan + Shay
- "H.O.L.Y." – Florida Georgia Line
- "Peter Pan" – Kelsea Ballerini
- "Think of You" (f. Cassadee Pope) – Chris Young
"The Bestest! - Radio Disney Country Favorite Artist"
- Dan + Shay
- Florida Georgia Line
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Maddie & Tae
- Sam Hunt
"The Freshest! - Radio Disney Country Best New Artist"
- Lauren Alaina
- Maren Morris
- Old Dominion
- RaeLynn
- Temecula Road
"I'm With The Band! - Favorite Tour"
- Hunter Hayes' "21 Tour"
- Justin Bieber's "Purpose Tour
- Meghan Trainor's "The Untouchable Tour"
- Nick Jonas & Demi Lovato's "Future Now Tour"
- Selena Gomez's "Revival Tour"
"Mashup! - Best Collaboration"
- "Beauty & The Beast" – Ariana Grande & John Legend
- "We Don't Talk Anymore" – Charlie Puth & Selena Gomez
- "Bad Things" – MGK X Camila Cabello
- "Just Hold On" – Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson
- "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" – Zayn & Taylor Swift