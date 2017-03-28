2nd trailer for 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' features more Iron Man, Vulture

As Marvel Studios promised Monday, the second trailer for the new Spider-Man movie, "Spider-Man: Homecoming," debuted this morning.

The new footage rounds out a bit more of the plot: As shown in last year’s "Captain America: Civil War," Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark/Iron Man has retrofitted Tom Holland's Peter Parker with a Stark tech-filled super suit to complement his powers, but the eager Avenger wannabe soon finds himself in over his head, thanks to Michael Keaton's Adrian Toomes, who becomes the fearsome flying villain Vulture.

Toomes apparently has been salvaging alien and other tech littered after The Avengers' superhero throwdowns in New York City and elsewhere. And with an ax to grind against Stark and his kind, he uses the tech to assemble a raptor-like winged suit.

Peter Parker finds this out the hard way after trying to bust some arms-smuggling baddies aboard the Staten Island Ferry. Vulture splits the passenger-filled vessel in half with an energy weapon, forcing Spidey to try to lace it together with webs, and hold it all together with his strength alone.

Does the suit make the man? Watch the all-new #SpiderManHomecoming trailer now and make sure to see it in theaters July 7. ??? pic.twitter.com/EYXsw5M1hz — Spider-Man (@SpiderManMovie) March 28, 2017

After Iron Man comes to the rescue, Stark busts him. "What if someone had died?" he admonishes him, before telling him he wants the suit back.

"I'm nothing without this suit," Parker protests, to which Stark says, "If you're nothing without the suit, then you shouldn't have it."

Spidey then apparently goes old-school, trying to take on Vulture and Bokeem Woodbine's baddie Shocker, all by himself.

The clip also shows how Parker's superheroic extracurriculars are affecting his friendships, and the relationship with his Aunt May, again played by Marisa Tomei. “Just don’t do anything stupid,” Stark warns, before we see a shot of Spidey’s trying to use his webs to steer a stricken cargo plane away from New York City.

"Spider-Man: Homecoming" opens July 7.

Marvel Studios is a subsidiary of Walt Disney Studios, which, like ABC News, is a division of the Disney Co.