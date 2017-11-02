2nd woman accuses Dustin Hoffman of sexual harassment

Writer and producer Wendy Riss Gatsiounis is now the second woman to come forward to accuse Dustin Hoffman of sexual harassment.

Riss Gatsiounis told Variety on Wednesday that when she was a struggling playwright in 1991, Hoffman and "Tootsie" screenwriter Murray Schisgal scheduled a meeting with her to discuss the possibility of adapting her play "A Darker Purpose" into a movie vehicle for Hoffman.

She alleges that during a second meeting with the pair, Hoffman, who was 53 at the time, asked, "Wendy -- have you ever been intimate with a man over 40?”

'Have you ever been intimate with a man over 40?' Dustin Hoffman asked TV producer Wendy Riss Gatsiounis in 1991 https://t.co/WKlN7BxZaF pic.twitter.com/tkRBgYEQce — Variety (@Variety) November 2, 2017

Riss Gatsiounis alleges that Hoffman, now 80, continued, "It would be a whole new body to explore," before inviting her to go shopping for clothes at a nearby hotel.

She says that after she declined, Hoffman left the meeting, after which she says Schisgal told her that the play was "too film noir-ish" and that they were going to pass.

A representative for Hoffman declined to comment for the Variety report. In a statement to Variety, Schisgal said, "Dustin Hoffman and I took many meetings with writers and playwrights over many years. I have no recollection of this meeting or of any of the behavior or actions described.”

On Wednesday, in a detailed guest column for The Hollywood Reporter, Anna Graham Hunter claimed that in 1985, while she was a 17-year-old working on the set of a TV production of "Death of a Salesman," Hoffman sexually harassed her.

In her column, Graham admits she's "conflicted" about revealing the alleged harassment because she still loves the actor's work and said he apologized.

“I loved the attention from Dustin Hoffman. Until I didn't," she writes, citing that by the second week on set, Hoffman started to ask about her sex life. She said she witnessed him talk about women’s breasts and even said she received unwanted physical contact from the actor.

"Yes, I loved the attention from Dustin Hoffman. Until I didn't." https://t.co/xPYxhgZagS — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 1, 2017

“Today, when I was walking Dustin to his limo, he felt my ass four times," she recounts from diary-like passages she said were written when she was 17. "I hit him each time, hard, and told him he was a dirty old man.”

In a statement to THR, Hoffman said: "I have the utmost respect for women and feel terrible that anything I might have done could have put her in an uncomfortable situation. I am sorry. It is not reflective of who I am."

A request for comment from Hoffman was not immediately returned to ABC News.

ABC News' Michael Rothman contributed to this report.