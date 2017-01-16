Aaron Rodgers Hasn't Spoken to His Family in 2 Years, Father Confirms

Aaron Rodgers' father confirms that the family hasn't spoken to the NFL quarterback for a couple years but says they are "hoping for the best."

In a New York Times story about the family rift, the NFL star's dad, Ed Rodgers, said the family hasn't spoken to the Green Bay quarterback since the end of 2014.

"It's complicated," he said.

The public first became aware of a rift in the Rodgers family when Aaron's younger brother, Jordan, appeared as a contestant on ABC's reality show "The Bachelorette" last summer. Before Jordan brought the show's star JoJo Fletcher to his Chico, California, hometown to meet his family, he told her that Aaron would not be there, explaining that he had chosen to distance himself from his family.

Aaron Rodgers responded at the time by telling ABC affiliate WISN-TV in Milwaukee, "I've always found that it's a little inappropriate to talk publicly about some family matters, so I'm just -- I'm not going to speak on those things." While admitting that he had not watched "The Bachelorette, Aaron added, "I wish him well in the competition."

The season ended with Jordan proposing to Fletcher. The couple are now planning a wedding later this year.

Ed Rodgers told the Times he would have not chosen to air "public laundry" the way his son Jordan did, but added, "It’s good to have it all come out."

A rep for Aaron Rodgers did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

But last Thursday at the Packers' practice facility in Wisconsin, the quarterback, who has been dating actress Olivia Munn since 2014, told the Times, "I just don’t think it’s appropriate talking about family stuff publicly."