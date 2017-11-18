AC/DC founder Malcolm Young's death mourned by Ozzy Osbourne, Eddie Van Halen and other rockers

Nov 18, 2017, 12:46 PM ET

Music lovers worldwide are mourning the loss of rock legend Malcolm Young.

The guitarist and co-founder of AC/DC died Saturday, the band announced on it's website. He was 64.

Rolling Stone magazine reported that Young had been suffering from dementia.

Shortly after the announcement, many rock musicians, including Ozzy Osbourne and Eddie Van Halen, took to social media to pay tribute to their colleague and friend who helped launch the Australian rock band in 1972.

AC/DC founder and guitarist Malcolm Young dead at 64

AC/DC not concerned with Rock Hall

Here are some who posted about Young:

Comments