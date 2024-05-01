Threat 'neutralized' after active shooter reported outside Wisconsin middle school

The individual did not breach the school entryway, the district said.

An active shooter was reported outside a Wisconsin middle school Wednesday, school officials said.

The threat has been "neutralized" outside the building and no injuries have been reported "with the exception of the alleged assailant," the Mount Horeb Area School District said.

The district said police responded to help "scope out" an active shooter at the Mount Horeb Middle School.

In this screen grab from a video, a patrol car is on the scene near Mount Horeb School after a shooting incident, on May 1, 2024. WKOW

"The individual did not breach [the] entryway," the district said on Facebook.

No additional suspects have been located following an initial search of the middle school and all students and staff are safe, the district said.

All school district buildings went into lockdown around 11:15 a.m. local time, the district said. Students at the intermediate center have since been evacuated to an alternate site. Students in all buildings will be dismissed pending police approval, the district said.

"You would be so proud of our students and staff, and we're so grateful for our first responders," the district said.

Mount Horeb is located about 20 miles southwest of Madison.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.