Actor Hill Harper reveals decision to adopt, opens up about single fatherhood

Actor and best-selling author Hill Harper opened up about his decision to adopt his son, and what life is like as a single father in an interview with "Good Morning America" today.

Harper, who rose to fame for his role as Dr. Sheldon Hawkes on the CBS drama "CSI: NY," adopted his son, Pierce, at birth, nearly 18 months ago. Harper said he hopes his story will inspire and encourage anyone considering becoming an adoptive parent to follow through.

The "Limitless" actor told ABC News that he was in the delivery room when his son was born, and he feels honored to be Pierce's father.

"I actually went from the set of ‘All Eyez On Me,' flew to where she was giving birth and I was there in the delivery room and I cut the cord," Harper said on "GMA." "I’m so proud that Pierce-- his name is Pierce Hill Harper-- that Pierce chose me to be his dad.

WHAT TO KNOW

"It’s the biggest blessing of my life," he added. "The biggest role, and certainly the biggest blessing."

Angela Daves-Haley

The Brown University and Harvard Law school alum also spoke out today about some of his upcoming projects, including his role in highly anticipated Tupac Shakur biopic, "All Eyez on Me," that is based on the life of the late legendary rapper.

"All Eyez on Me" hits theaters nationwide today.