"American Pie" actor Jason Biggs posted an emotional message to his Instagram account Thursday aimed at New York City terror suspect Sayfullo Saipov.

Saipov, 29, is accused of ramming a truck into people on a New York City bike path Tuesday afternoon, killing eight and injuring a dozen more.

After cement barricades were installed at the crash site on the path along Manhattan's West Side Highway, Biggs posted a video of New Yorkers going about their day and again riding their bikes where the attack occurred.

"Hey Sayfullo just a quick update from the bike path- we’re on it, we ain’t afraid, you didn’t disrupt our way of life," he wrote. "Hope that hole in your gut hurts like f------ hell. Thinking of the 20 families who hurt so hard right now."

Biggs added a curse aimed at Saipov.

The "hole in your gut" Biggs referred to is where the suspect was shot in the abdomen by police officer Ryan Nash, who was one of the first officers to respond to the scene Tuesday.

Saipov was transported to a hospital for treatment and is expected to survive. He was charged Wednesday with providing support to ISIS and violence and destruction of motor vehicles, making him eligible for the death penalty. A plea was not entered.

Saipov has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. ET.

