Police praise officer who stopped NYC terror suspect

Officials praised the police officer who confronted and shot the suspect in Tuesday's deadly attack in New York City, which is being investigated as an act of terrorism.

A uniformed officer shot the man suspected of driving into a bike and jogging path in the abdomen, New York City Police Department Commissioner James P. O'Neill said in a press conference. Police said the suspect made a "purposeful turn," killing at least eight people and injuring many others.

In the press conference today, Mayor Bill de Blasio called the incident, which happened in lower Manhattan near One World Trade Center, a "cowardly act of terror."

O'Neill said during the same press conference that after striking multiple people along the pedestrian bike path, the truck collided with a school bus at Chambers Street, injuring two adults and two children.

After the collision, the truck driver exited the vehicle brandishing what appeared to be two handguns, police said. A uniformed police officer assigned to the 1st Precint confronted the suspect and shot him in the abdomen, police said.

The suspect was apprehended at the scene. Multiple law enforcement officials told ABC News that the suspect in custody was identified as 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov of Tampa, Florida. The suspect was taken to an undisclosed local hospital for treatment, officials said.

A paintball gun and a pellet gun were recovered at the scene, police said.

The suspect is reported to have screamed "Allahu Akbar" after the crash, and that is a reason authorities are looking at terrorism as a possible motive, sources said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.