Actor Terry Crews filed a police report as a crime victim, says LAPD source

Actor Terry Crews filed a police report Wednesday claiming to be a victim of a crime, a source inside the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to ABC News.

The report is thought to pertain to the allegation of sexual assault Crews tweeted about last month against a powerful male Hollywood executive.

Crews has declined to name the man he claims assaulted him.

An LAPD spokesperson confirmed that Crews met with officers Wednesday, but would not elaborate on the nature of the meeting.

When approached by TMZ as he left the LAPD's Hollywood Division Wednesday, the actor was asked, "Why did you decide to file the police report today?" Crews responded, "because people have to be held accountable," and added that he is also planning to file a lawsuit.

Crews, 49, tweeted on Oct. 10 that the women who were coming forward to accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct gave him "PTSD ... because this kind of thing happened to me."

Weinstein, 65, has admitted wrongdoing, but through a spokesperson, has continually denied having all allegations of having non-consensual sexual relations with accusers.

Crews explained in a series of tweets that last year, "a high level Hollywood executive" groped his genitals at a Hollywood function.

"Jumping back I said What are you doing?! My wife saw everything n we looked at him like he was crazy. He just grinned like a jerk," he tweeted. "He called me the next day with an apology but never really explained why he did what he did."

I decided not 2 take it further becuz I didn’t want 2b ostracized— par 4 the course when the predator has power n influence. (9/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

I let it go. And I understand why many women who this happens to let it go. (10/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

Who’s going 2 believe you? ( few) What r the repercussions?(many) Do u want 2 work again? (Yes) R you prepared 2b ostracized?(No)(11/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

I love what I do. But it’s a shame and the height of disappointment when someone tries to takes advantage of that. (12/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

He knows who he is. But sumtimes Uhav2 wait & compare notes w/ others who’ve been victimized in order 2gain a position of strength. (13cont) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

I understand and empathize with those who have remained silent. But Harvey Weinstein is not the only perpetrator. (14/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017

Hollywood is not the only business we’re this happens, and to the casualties of this behavior— you are not alone. (15/cont.) — terrycrews (@terrycrews) October 10, 2017