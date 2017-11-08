Actor Terry Crews filed a police report as a crime victim, says LAPD source

Nov 8, 2017, 9:19 PM ET
PHOTO: Terry Crews attends Photo Op For Hulus "Obey Giant" at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on Nov. 7, 2017 in Los Angeles. Presley Ann/Getty Images
Terry Crews attends Photo Op For Hulu's "Obey Giant" at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on Nov. 7, 2017 in Los Angeles.

Actor Terry Crews filed a police report Wednesday claiming to be a victim of a crime, a source inside the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to ABC News.

The report is thought to pertain to the allegation of sexual assault Crews tweeted about last month against a powerful male Hollywood executive.

Crews has declined to name the man he claims assaulted him.

An LAPD spokesperson confirmed that Crews met with officers Wednesday, but would not elaborate on the nature of the meeting.

When approached by TMZ as he left the LAPD's Hollywood Division Wednesday, the actor was asked, "Why did you decide to file the police report today?" Crews responded, "because people have to be held accountable," and added that he is also planning to file a lawsuit.

Crews, 49, tweeted on Oct. 10 that the women who were coming forward to accuse Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct gave him "PTSD ... because this kind of thing happened to me."

Weinstein, 65, has admitted wrongdoing, but through a spokesperson, has continually denied having all allegations of having non-consensual sexual relations with accusers.

Crews explained in a series of tweets that last year, "a high level Hollywood executive" groped his genitals at a Hollywood function.

"Jumping back I said What are you doing?! My wife saw everything n we looked at him like he was crazy. He just grinned like a jerk," he tweeted. "He called me the next day with an apology but never really explained why he did what he did."

