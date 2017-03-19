Adele has no problem proving that she's part of the Beyhive -- Beyonce's die hard fans.

In fact, the British singer, who is on the Australian leg of tour for her latest album, "25," paid homage to Beyonce onstage Saturday while performing in Melbourne's Etihad Stadium.

The moment happened when Adele, 28, noticed a fan onstage. She then broke out into a rendition of Beyonce's 2003 hit song, "Crazy In Love," as seen in fan videos.

"I don't know how she does it," Adele said to screaming fans.

But Adele wasn't done. Next, she took a move from Queen Bey herself, swinging her hair in circles or doing what Adele called the "Dutty Wine," a Jamaican-inspired dance.

.@adele channeled Beyoncé at her Melbourne concert last night. ??? pic.twitter.com/HtrRGC5FhL — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) March 18, 2017

Adele and Beyonce have long had a great mutual admiration, but it was most recently on display on music's biggest night, the Grammy Awards.

When it came to accepting the Grammy for album of the year for "25," Adele said Beyonce deserved the honor for her visual album, "Lemonade."

"I can't possibly accept this award," Adele said tearfully. "I'm very humbled and very grateful and gracious, but my life is Beyonce."

"The 'Lemonade' album was just so monumental and so well thought out and so beautiful and soul-baring," Adele said in her acceptance speech, "and we appreciate that. And all us artists adore you. You are our light."