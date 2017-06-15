Adele spotted at London's Grenfell Tower after deadly fire

Jun 15, 2017, 11:20 AM ET
PHOTO: Singer Adele is pictured near the Grenfell Tower apartment block at Latimer Road in West London, June 15, 2017, in this picture obtained from social media. PlayReuters
Adele paid a visit to London's Grenfell Tower, the site of Wednesday's massive fire that killed at least 12 people and injured more than 70.

Wearing what appeared to be a black abaya, the singer was photographed Wednesday night looking emotional as she stood among a crowd of people.

Pictures were quickly circulated on social media.

"Adele near the #Grenfell Tower in an Abaya. Respect to you," one person wrote.

Many lauded the singer for her low-key appearance.

Adele's rep declined to comment to ABC News.

Reports of a fire at Grenfell Tower, a public housing high-rise in West London, came in just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday. More than 200 firefighters fought the blaze, which engulfed the entire building and sent some 78 people to local hospitals. The death toll is expected to rise as the recovery operation continues.

The cause of the blaze is still being investigated.

Rita Ora has also reached out to those affected by the fire. After expressing her condolences on Twitter, the singer was later seen helping sort through donations for Grenfell residents.