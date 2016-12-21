Alan Thicke Died of Ruptured Aorta, Coroner Says

Famed "Growing Pains" actor Alan Thicke died of a ruptured aorta, the Los Angeles county coroner said Wednesday.

Thicke star died last week, and at the time, his son Robin Thicke's publicist said that the actor suffered a heart attack.

Thicke, who was 69 at the time of his death, was laid to rest on Tuesday.

After the funeral, his wife Tanya Callau Thicke opened up to People magazine about saying goodbye to her "soul mate."

“It is with gut wrenching sadness and unbelievable grief that I thank everyone from the bottom of my heart for the outpouring of love and support during this unimaginable time,” she said in a statement to the magazine. "Along with my stepsons and our combined extended family, we laid my beloved husband, soul mate and the patriarch of our family to rest. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time of profound mourning."

In addition to the funeral on Tuesday, Thicke was honored at a memorial Sunday night in Santa Barbara. Dolly Thicke, who is married to the actor's son Brennan Thicke, called the tribute "perfect."

"So much [sic] family and so many historic friends came out to remember our beloved father-figure. Speaking for Alan so beautifully was (I'm realizing now) an all-star cast," she said.

The likes of Bob Saget, Bill Maher and Alex Trebek were in attendance on Sunday, along with his "Growing Pains" family.

Friends and family have also been vocal on social media about losing the beloved actor. His son Robin wrote, "He was the best man I ever knew. The best friend I ever had. Let's all rejoice and celebrate the joy he brought to every room he was in."