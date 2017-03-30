Alec Baldwin on giving his youngest kids a different childhood

Alec Baldwin said, despite the on-screen antics of a family with a seven-year-old and a newborn in his new animated film "The Boss Baby," the movie’s message is that "love conquers all."

It’s the same message Baldwin, 58, notices at home with his three youngest children with current wife, Hilaria Baldwin. The actor also has an adult daughter, Ireland, who is now 21.

"I’ve got a 3-year-old, a 1-year-old and a 5-month-old," Baldwin told ABC News’ Nick Watt. "They’re gonna act out, they’re kids."

"But, in the end, they have to hug each other and kiss each other and say they love each other," he said. "My wife is very smart that way."

The family model Baldwin and his wife have in place is a far cry from his own childhood, Baldwin admitted. The actor grew up in Long Island, New York, with five siblings.

Baldwin’s three brothers, William Baldwin, Stephen Baldwin and Daniel Baldwin, also have been entertainers in the public spotlight.

The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images

"My parents, they didn’t have time for that,” Baldwin said his wife’s patient approach to conflict resolution. “Everybody breaking windows, shooting arrows into the wall.”

Baldwin’s description of his childhood was so vivid it prompted his “The Baby Boss” co-star, Lisa Kudrow, to ask if the siblings sent each other to the hospital.

"Couple of times, yeah," Baldwin responded.

Kudrow, 53, the mother of a teenage son, is the voice of the mother of Baldwin’s character in “The Baby Boss," which opens March 31.

Baldwin and Kudrow last worked on a project together in 2001, on “Friends.” Baldwin played what he called the "really annoying boyfriend" of Kudrow’s character, Phoebe.

Kudrow said there will not be a chance to reprise their boyfriend-girlfriend roles because a “Friends” reunion is not happening.

“Not that I know of,” Kudrow told Watt when asked about the long-discussed possibility.

"I mean, we’ve all had dinner," she said of her five main “Friends” co-stars, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc. "Last year ... that was the first time we were all in the same room having a meal together."

"That was really fun," she said.