Alec Baldwin weighs in on 'Trump fatigue,' both political and physical

Alec Baldwin's impersonation of Donald Trump on "Saturday Night Live," both as an unlikely presidential candidate and now as president, earned the actor a recent Emmy nominations and a huge career boost.

But the attention came at a cost, the actor admitted Tuesday during an interview for his upcoming movie, "Blind."

"That really took such a toll on me," Baldwin said of his frequent "SNL" appearances. "I crashed every weekend with my kids -- I mean, like my kids are up at five in the morning. I was getting in at five in the morning. I was pretty tired!"

The fatigue is more than physical, Baldwin admitted -- he's wondering when people will get sick of seeing him sending up the president.

"You just wonder where the Trump fatigue will be come October," Baldwin said, referring to when "SNL" returns for its 43rd season. "What you're seeing with Trump, interestingly enough is, people were shocked, and people were even horrified that he won. But you're beginning to hear now, six months in, people sit there and go, 'We have to accept this and move on.' Which is interesting. No comment about that, but it's interesting."

The drama "Blind," which also stars Demi Moore, is now available on demand.