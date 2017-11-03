Alec and Hilaria Baldwin expecting their 4th child in 5 years

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are expecting their fourth child, they revealed on social media Friday.

In the announcement, Hilaria Baldwin shared a photo of herself cuddling with her three children and actor-husband.

This will be the Baldwins' fourth child in five years.

"Our Baldwinitos are getting a new teammate this spring," Hilaria Baldwin wrote on Instagram. "I’m gonna make them a special cake to tell them if it’s a boy or a girl...I’ll post it tomorrow midday. We are so excited!"

Added Alec Baldwin in his own post: "Here we go again..."

Alec Baldwin, 59, and his wife, 33, wed in June 2012 following a yearlong courtship. Their eldest, daughter Carmen, was born in August of the next year, followed by their sons Rafael and Leonardo in June 2015 and September 2016, respectively.

The actor, who recently won an Emmy for his supporting role as Donald Trump on "Saturday Night Live," also has a 22-year-old daughter, Ireland, with his ex-wife Kim Basinger.