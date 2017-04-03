Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez hang out in hometown NYC

The relationship between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez appeared to be going strong over the weekend, as the pair spent time together and with the singer's mother in New York City.

The two native New Yorkers were spotted hand in hand, and, later, with her mother, Guadalupe Rodriguez, strolling along a sidewalk in New York City.

The lovebirds kept it casual in jeans, jackets and sunglasses.

Last Friday, Lopez and Rodriguez stepped out in matching tan outfits for a lunch date in the city just after the former Yankees third baseman confirmed on "The View" that they were dating.

Elder Ordonez/Splash News

"It's obvious. We've been having a great time," Rodriguez told "The View" co-hosts, ending weeks of speculation. "She's an amazing, amazing girl, one of the smartest human beings I've ever met, and she's an incredible mother."

Pressed to reveal something about the singer that fans don't already know, the former Yankee offered, "She just likes simple things. I mean she's a very, very simple person, loves family, is a great sister, is a great daughter."

The two stars have been spending time with each others' families.

Last month, Lopez met Rodriguez's sister, Susy Dunand, a Miami realtor.

Dunand even referred to JLo as her "cuñi," a Spanish term of endearment for sister-in-law.

Any given Friday! #miscuñis!#jlo A post shared by Miami Luxury Realtor (@susydunand) on Mar 17, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

"Simply sweet!!!" Dunand wrote next to a selfie of the two of them.