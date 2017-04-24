Amanda Bynes posts photo to Twitter looking happy and healthy

Apr 24, 2017, 11:26 AM ET
PHOTO: Amanda Bynes posted this photo on Twitter with this caption,"Stopping to smell the flowers on a gorgeous Sunday!" April 23, 2017.amanda bynes/Twitter
Amanda Bynes posted this photo on Twitter with this caption,"Stopping to smell the flowers on a gorgeous Sunday!" April 23, 2017.

Amanda Bynes has shared a rare photo with fans on Twitter. The actress, who has been noticeably absent from the public eye in recent years following a series of hospitalizations, looks happy and healthy in the picture.

"Stopping to smell the flowers on a gorgeous Sunday!" the 31-year-old wrote.

Bynes was released from a psychiatric facility in 2014. She had been admitted for displaying erratic behavior, including a Twitter rant against her father. She was also charged with driving under the influence.

In the years since leaving the hospital, she's maintained a relatively low profile. In February, she dismissed rumors that had been tweeted about her and condemned a fake Twitter account that had been posing as her.

The former star of Nickelodeon's "The Amanda Show" and hit films like "Easy A," "Hairspray" and "She's The Man," Bynes was most recently taking a break from acting to focus on going to school and creating a fashion line.