Amanda Bynes posts photo to Twitter looking happy and healthy

Amanda Bynes has shared a rare photo with fans on Twitter. The actress, who has been noticeably absent from the public eye in recent years following a series of hospitalizations, looks happy and healthy in the picture.

Stopping to smell the flowers on a gorgeous Sunday! pic.twitter.com/4xINyMCwPp — amanda bynes (@amandabynes) April 24, 2017

"Stopping to smell the flowers on a gorgeous Sunday!" the 31-year-old wrote.

Bynes was released from a psychiatric facility in 2014. She had been admitted for displaying erratic behavior, including a Twitter rant against her father. She was also charged with driving under the influence.

In the years since leaving the hospital, she's maintained a relatively low profile. In February, she dismissed rumors that had been tweeted about her and condemned a fake Twitter account that had been posing as her.

I am not @persianla27. I am not getting married and I am not pregnant. I don't understand why twitter won't take @persianla27 down. — amanda bynes (@amandabynes) February 14, 2017

The former star of Nickelodeon's "The Amanda Show" and hit films like "Easy A," "Hairspray" and "She's The Man," Bynes was most recently taking a break from acting to focus on going to school and creating a fashion line.