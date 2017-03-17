Amanda Seyfried secretly wed Thomas Sadoski

Surprise! Amanda Seyfried and Thomas Sadoski are now married.

The couple, who confirmed their engagement to ABC News last September, wed last Sunday in an ultra-private ceremony with no guests.

"We eloped," Sadoski, 40, revealed on "The Late Late Show with James Corden." "We just took off into the country with an officiant and, just the two of us, and we did our thing."

"Listen, she’s the person that I love, admire, respect most in the world," the "Life in Pieces" actor said after flashing his wedding band.

Sadoski said the ceremony "was beautiful. It was everything that it should be."

He also revealed that the two wrote their own vows. "It was just the two of us talking to each other," Sadoski added. "Then we went out to dinner. We had a great day. It was perfect."

Seyfried, 31, is expecting the couple's first child, and Sadoski said that although he's very excited about it he doesn't feel fully ready to become a dad. "How can you be?" he said.

"I’m more excited about this than I’ve ever been about anything in my life. And I’m also more terrified about it than anything I’ve ever been in my entire [life,]" he said.

There's no word on when the two are expecting their bundle of joy.

Seyfried and Sadoski reportedly met in 2015 while working together on the off-Broadway play "The Way We Get By." They reportedly began a relationship last year while both were filming the movie "The Last Word."

This is the first marriage for Seyfried and the second for Sadoski, who split from his wife of eight years, Kimberly Hope, in 2015.