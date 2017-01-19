'American Crime Story' Planning Bill Clinton-Monica Lewinsky Storyline

"American Crime Story" is trying to recreate some buzz after its series "The People v. O.J. Simpson" was a hit with critics and viewers alike.

The affair between former President Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky will be the subject of a future season, according to Variety.

Author Jeffrey Toobin, whose book, "The Run of His Life: The People v. O.J. Simpson," provided the storyline for the last season, has teamed up again with FX for the Clinton-Lewinsky season, which will be based on Toobin's book, "A Vast Conspiracy: The Real Sex Scandal That Nearly Brought Down a President."

The book centers on Lewinsky's affair with Bill Clinton while she was a White House intern from 1995-96. Clinton was ultimately impeached on charges of lying under oath to a federal grand jury and obstruction of justice.

Two seasons of "American Crime Story" are currently in production. The first, "Katrina," which will reportedly air in 2018, explores the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, while "Versace" delves into the 1997 murder of designer Gianni Versace. There's no air date for "Versace" yet.

ABC News reached out to FX to confirm that the Clinton-Lewinsky-themed series is in development, but has not received a response.