American Music Awards Nominations 2017: See full list of winners

The 2017 American Music Awards were handed out Sunday night, honoring the best in music this year.
Bruno Mars led the way in nominations with eight for the world's biggest fan-voted awards show. The "24K Magic" singer was also nominated for the top prize, Artist of the Year, along with The Chainsmokers, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and Ed Sheeran.
Following behind the singer, Drake, The Chainsmokers and Sheeran are tied with five nods each.
We'll have to wait and see who gets awarded the top trophy, since the show is airing right now on ABC.
Still, here's who has taken home a trophy so far inside Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles:
Favorite Duo or Group - Pop/Rock
- The Chainsmokers
- Coldplay
- WINNER: Imagine Dragons
Favorite Song - Rap/Hip-Hop
- WINNER: DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne -- "I'm the One"
- Kendrick Lamar -- "HUMBLE."
- Rae Sremmurd featuring Gucci Mane -- "Black Beatles"
Favorite Artist - Electronic Dance Music (EDM)
- WINNER: The Chainsmokers
- DJ Snake
- Calvin Harris
Artist of the Year
- Bruno Mars
- The Chainsmokers
- Drake
- Kendrick Lamar
- Ed Sheeran
Favorite Female Artist - Pop/Rock
- Alessia Cara
- Lady Gaga
- Rihanna
Favorite Male Artist - Pop/Rock
- Bruno Mars
- Drake
- Ed Sheeran
Favorite Album - Pop/Rock
- Bruno Mars -- "24K Magic"
- Drake -- "More Life"
- The Weeknd - "Starboy"
Favorite Song - Pop/Rock
- The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey -- "Closer"
- Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber -- "Despacito"
- Ed Sheeran -- "Shape of You"
New Artist of the Year presented by T-Mobile
- James Arthur
- Niall Horan
- Julia Michaels
- Post Malone
- Rae Sremmurd
Collaboration of the Year presented by Xfinity
- The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey -- "Closer"
- DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne -- "I'm the One"
- Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber -- "Despacito"
- Maroon 5 featuring Kendrick Lamar -- "Don't Wanna Know"
- The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk -- "Starboy"
Tour of the Year
- Garth Brooks
- Coldplay
- U2
Video of the Year
- Bruno Mars -- "That's What I Like"
- Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee -- "Despacito"
- Ed Sheeran -- "Shape of You"
Favorite Artist - Rap/Hip-Hop
- Drake
- Kendrick Lamar
- Migos
Favorite Album - Rap/Hip-Hop
- Drake -- "More Life"
- Kendrick Lamar -- "DAMN."
- Migos -- "Culture"
Favorite Male Artist - Soul/R&B
- Bruno Mars
- Childish Gambino
- The Weeknd
Favorite Female Artist - Soul/R&B
- Beyoncé
- Kehlani
- Rihanna
Favorite Album - Soul/R&B
- Bruno Mars -- 24K Magic
- Childish Gambino -- Awaken, My Love!
- The Weeknd -- Starboy
Favorite Song - Soul/R&B
- Bruno Mars -- "That's What I Like"
- Khalid -- "Location"
- The Weeknd -- "Starboy"
Favorite Artist - Alternative Rock
- Imagine Dragons
- Linkin Park
- twenty one pilots
Favorite Artist - Adult Contemporary
- Bruno Mars
- Shawn Mendes
- Ed Sheeran
Favorite Artist - Latin
- Daddy Yankee
- Luis Fonsi
- Shakira
Top Soundtrack
- "Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2"
- "Moana"
- "Trolls"