American Music Awards Nominations 2017: See full list of winners

The 2017 American Music Awards were handed out Sunday night, honoring the best in music this year.

Bruno Mars led the way in nominations with eight for the world's biggest fan-voted awards show. The "24K Magic" singer was also nominated for the top prize, Artist of the Year, along with The Chainsmokers, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and Ed Sheeran.

Following behind the singer, Drake, The Chainsmokers and Sheeran are tied with five nods each.

We'll have to wait and see who gets awarded the top trophy, since the show is airing right now on ABC.

Still, here's who has taken home a trophy so far inside Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles:

Favorite Duo or Group - Pop/Rock

The Chainsmokers

Coldplay

WINNER: Imagine Dragons

Favorite Song - Rap/Hip-Hop

WINNER: DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne -- "I'm the One"

Kendrick Lamar -- "HUMBLE."

Rae Sremmurd featuring Gucci Mane -- "Black Beatles"

Favorite Artist - Electronic Dance Music (EDM)

WINNER: The Chainsmokers

DJ Snake

Calvin Harris

Artist of the Year

Bruno Mars

The Chainsmokers

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Ed Sheeran

Favorite Female Artist - Pop/Rock

Alessia Cara

Lady Gaga

Rihanna

Favorite Male Artist - Pop/Rock

Bruno Mars

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Favorite Album - Pop/Rock

Bruno Mars -- "24K Magic"

Drake -- "More Life"

The Weeknd - "Starboy"

Favorite Song - Pop/Rock

The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey -- "Closer"

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber -- "Despacito"

Ed Sheeran -- "Shape of You"

New Artist of the Year presented by T-Mobile

James Arthur

Niall Horan

Julia Michaels

Post Malone

Rae Sremmurd

Collaboration of the Year presented by Xfinity

The Chainsmokers featuring Halsey -- "Closer"

DJ Khaled featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper and Lil Wayne -- "I'm the One"

Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber -- "Despacito"

Maroon 5 featuring Kendrick Lamar -- "Don't Wanna Know"

The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk -- "Starboy"

Tour of the Year

Garth Brooks

Coldplay

U2

Video of the Year

Bruno Mars -- "That's What I Like"

Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee -- "Despacito"

Ed Sheeran -- "Shape of You"

Favorite Artist - Rap/Hip-Hop

Drake

Kendrick Lamar

Migos

Favorite Album - Rap/Hip-Hop

Drake -- "More Life"

Kendrick Lamar -- "DAMN."

Migos -- "Culture"

Favorite Male Artist - Soul/R&B

Bruno Mars

Childish Gambino

The Weeknd

Favorite Female Artist - Soul/R&B

Beyoncé

Kehlani

Rihanna

Favorite Album - Soul/R&B

Bruno Mars -- 24K Magic

Childish Gambino -- Awaken, My Love!

The Weeknd -- Starboy

Favorite Song - Soul/R&B

Bruno Mars -- "That's What I Like"

Khalid -- "Location"

The Weeknd -- "Starboy"

Favorite Artist - Alternative Rock

Imagine Dragons

Linkin Park

twenty one pilots

Favorite Artist - Adult Contemporary

Bruno Mars

Shawn Mendes

Ed Sheeran

Favorite Artist - Latin

Daddy Yankee

Luis Fonsi

Shakira

Top Soundtrack