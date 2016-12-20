Amy Schumer Buys Back Her Dad's Farm

Amy Schumer gave her dad a big surprise this holiday season.

"Today I bought my father's farm back," she wrote on Instagram, with a photo of her delivering the news via FaceTime. Next to an inset of her smiling face is her dad, Gordon Schumer, who looks emotional.

Today I bought my father's farm back. A photo posted by @amyschumer on Dec 19, 2016 at 1:39pm PST

Amy Schumer also posted a video of herself as a young girl at the farm, which the family lost when her father declared bankruptcy.

"Video from the farm when I was running away in the cornfield and my dad was taunting me because I wanted him to come with me," she wrote on Instagram. "We lost the farm when we lost everything else. But today I got to buy it back for him."

Video from the farm when I was running away in the cornfield and my dad was taunting me because I wanted him to come with me. We lost the farm when we lost everything else. But today I got to buy it back for him. A video posted by @amyschumer on Dec 19, 2016 at 1:42pm PST

In a 2013 profile of Schumer, she told The New York Times that she was 9 when her family went bankrupt and her father received a diagnosis of multiple sclerosis. Three years later, her parents divorced.

"In terms of my dad being sick, it was just confusing to me, especially the way MS works," she told ABC News' Barbara Walters in 2015. "He was in physical pain. That's when I kind of took the lead and took care of everybody in my family. I would keep them — I would keep everybody laughing."

Even still, Schumer said, "I'm the one who ties it all together."