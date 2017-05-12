Amy Schumer is leading the dream life. She's starring in a new movie opposite the great Goldie Hawn, she's just wrapped a world comedy tour and her hit TV series is going strong. Yet despite her huge success, Schumer says her level of happiness has remained the same throughout her rise to the top.

"I’m the same amount of happy as when I was waiting tables," Schumer said in a recent appearance on ABC News' "Popcorn With Peter Travers." "Is that good that I'm no happier? I was always pretty happy but there’s no other level of happiness that I’ve gotten to."

Schumer added that she experienced a different kind of happiness in her "Snatched" co-star.

"Goldie has joy that none of us would ever understand. And she makes me feel more joyful being around her," Schumer said.

Schumer and Hawn play a mother and daughter duo who go off on an exotic vacation only to find themselves kidnapped. Then the comedy ensues. Schumer said she and Hawn hit it off right away. Travers asked Schumer what she'd learned from meeting Hawn and her longtime partner, Kurt Russell.

"I’ve learned that they’re together because they want to be. They want to be with each other," Schumer said. "And they’re huge fans of each other. But they’re real. And they’re really independent too. Which is the main lesson I learned from Goldie. You don’t have to lose your independence to be with somebody."

She went on, "[Goldie] has this foundation. She’s truly helped so many children and people. I want to do that."

Be sure to watch the full interview with Amy Schumer and Peter Travers in the video above. "Snatched" hits theaters everywhere today.