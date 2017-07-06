Ansel Elgort praises his co-stars in 'Baby Driver'

Ansel Elgort has nothing but praise for his co-stars in his new film "Baby Driver."

Elgort plays a getaway driver in the modestly budgeted heist pic alongside Oscar winners Jamie Foxx and Kevin Spacey. The film also stars Jon Hamm, John Bernthal and Lily James.

"This cast is insane," Elgort told ABC Radio. "But here's the thing about these guys: I show up to rehearsal the first day, I mean my heart's pounding out of my chest, I'm so excited to work with Jamie Foxx, Kevin Spacey ... and I'm not expecting them to be the nicest guys ever, because they're big, big stars. ... But they were immediately the warmest, most generous guys I've ever worked with."

Elgort described what it's like working with them.

"You do scenes with them, it's like, 'Holy crap: I don't even have to act!'" he laughed. "All I have to do is be there, open my eyes and breathe."

"Baby Driver" beat expectations over the weekend, taking in more than $21 million. By Wednesday, the movie by from "Shaun of the Dead" director Edgar Wright had earned back its entire $36 million budget and is cruising along with a Rotten Tomatoes score that has yet to dip below 97 percent.

Elgort told ABC Radio that he knew people would connect with the movie.

"You know [it'll be a hit] when people are excited to see you, and they want to be supportive and they want to see the movie, and they say, 'I really like the movie!'" he explained. "And you know when it's like, 'Dude. This movie is incredible ... I've already seen it twice, and I wanna see it again!'"