Ariana Grande could barely finish singing the final song at her benefit concert in Manchester today, breaking down into tears.

The singer, who was ending a rendition of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," covered her mouth to cry.

The crowd of more than 50,000 fans inside Manchester's Emirates Old Trafford venue cheered her on as encouragement.

Ariana Grande waves to crowd of 50,000 after closing #OneLoveManchester concert with "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" https://t.co/a6gUTLBFc4 pic.twitter.com/P8K9f7oio4 — ABC News (@ABC) June 4, 2017

The iconic song from the classic film, "The Wizard of Oz," concluded the three-hour "One Love Manchester" benefit concert that included performances by Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber.

British artists, including Coldplay, Niall Horan, Little Mix and Robbie Williams, also performed.

The "One Love Manchester" benefit concert, organized by Grande, was held to raise funds for those affected by the May 22 bombing inside Manchester Arena, which killed 22 people and injured more than 100 others.

The British Red Cross had raised nearly $9 million before the concert had even concluded, according to The Associated Press.